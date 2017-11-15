Trending stories: Stan Van Gundy on protests, landing safely and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Detroit Pistons Coach: Athletes Who Protest Are Patriots – via time.com
November 14 11:43 AM
Stan Van Gundy writes: “We should never forget that this country was founded by protesters”
How do NBA high-flyers land without getting injured? – via sbnation.com
November 14 10:14 AM
Why proper landing form can make the difference between a long career and one that fizzles out due to injury.
Popovich 2020? Political experts analyze Spurs coach as presidential candidate – via cbssports.com
November 14 09:46 AM
Could the legendary Spurs coach actually be a formidable politician?
How and why the Oklahoma City Thunder devolve into a horror show in the clutch – via cbssports.com
November 14 12:22 PM
From Westbrook’s shot selection to inexplicable collapses and a horrible third, here’s why the Thunder have been so bad in close games this year.
After Loss to the Cavaliers, a Knicks Sage Sees a Bright Future – via nytimes.com
November 14 04:28 PM
Cal Ramsey, a former player and broadcaster, has observed six decades of Knicks basketball, and he likes what he sees in Kristaps Porzingis and Frank Ntilikina.
The Madison Square Garden Company Announces Intention to Sell New York Liberty – New York Liberty – via liberty.wnba.com
November 14 09:19 AM
The Madison Square Garden Company today announced that it intends to sell its original WNBA franchise, the New York Liberty.
Report: UCLA detainees leaving China for U.S. – via espn.com
November 14 08:49 AM
UCLA players LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley, who were detained in China during a shoplifting investigation, are reportedly being allowed to return to the U.S.
Nets not planning for a long stint without D’Angelo Russell — yet – via nypost.com
November 15 02:10 AM
The Nets haven’t steadfastly avoided giving any timetables for the return of injured D’Angelo Russell from a knee contusion. But asked if he’s thinking about the injury in terms of days, weeks or m…
Gregg Popovich becomes the fastest ΝΒΑ coach to achieve 500 road victories – via eurohoops.net
November 15 05:15 AM
Why the Hornets’ original uniforms – with ‘classy’ pinstripes and pleats – remain iconic – via charlotteobserver.com
November 14 06:22 PM
Twenty 29 years since the debut, the Charlotte Hornets’ classic uniforms are back. The team will wear replicas of the originals Wednesday against Cleveland.
Blue leaning on hometown product Rashawn Thomas as anchor off the bench – via 2ways10days.com
November 14 09:42 AM
Not many professionals get the opportunity to truly play in front of a home crowd, but this rookie forward is doing just that.
Canes made Udonis Haslem a happy man, and Heat assistant Chris Quinn has paid for it – via miamiherald.com
November 14 03:57 PM
Had the Irish won Haslem, who grew up in Miami rooting for UM, would have had to dress up like a leprachaun. Instead, Quinn, a Notre Dame grad, paid up.
Here’s something that must change for 6-7 Miami Heat – via miamiherald.com
November 15 12:04 AM
The Heat’s top bench players have had some productive moments but consistency remains an issue.
Lakers Practice Notes & Video: Jordan Clarkson, Kyle Kuzma’s Recent Success – via lakersnation.com
November 14 07:33 PM
Los Angeles Lakers practice includes comments about Jordan Clarkson’s recent success and how Kyle Kuzma has changed his game in the starting unit.
Jaylen Brown says 80% of NBA fans think they could take on average pro – via nba.nbcsports.com
November 14 09:38 PM
Sounds about right.
