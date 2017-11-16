Cavaliers' Jeff Green has switched agents to Roc Nation

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jeff Green will switch representation to Roc Nation, according to one of his recent posts on social media.

The NBA veteran signed a one-year, veteran minimum deal with the Cavaliers during the offseason. As such, he will test the market yet again after the season is complete.

He will work with Roc Nation, which was founded by Sean Carter – also known as Jay Z.

Green attended one of his concerts with Kevin Durant and Chris Paul back in 2013. Roc Nation also represents Durant (Warriors), Rudy Gay (Spurs) and Justise Winslow (Heat) as well as several others around the league.

Porter on former #Hoyas that have reached out: "Jeff Green, Roy Hibbert & Greg Monroe all have. Jeff spent a lot of time teaching things." — Malcolm Johnson (@Malcolmsmedia) June 14, 2013

Green, 31, was previously a client at FAME Sports Marketing. His former agent, David Falk, now represents just two players in the league: Otto Porter Jr. (who signed a max deal during the recent offseason) and Greg Monroe.

All three played college basketball at Georgetown University. Free agent Roy Hibbert, who also played at Georgetown, is represented by Falk too.