Quinn Cook on joining Warriors, playing on two-way deal, Duke's recruiting success and more

In this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Golden State Warriors point guard Quinn Cook. They discussed a wide range of topics including…

2:00: Quinn discusses what led to his signing with the Warriors after being waived by the Atlanta Hawks.

3:35: The Warriors are a model franchise in professional sports. Quinn discusses his first impression of the organization.

5:15: Quinn explains the details of his two-way contract and what the experience has been like.

7:30: Quinn is good friends with Kevin Durant, but he’s also close with a number of other Warriors and he discusses those relationships.

8:45: Aaron Miles is the coach of the Warriors’ G League affiliate. He’s a former point guard who’s the all-time Big 12 assists leader. Quinn discusses Coach Miles and what it’s like to play for a fellow point guard.

9:55: Quinn discusses his respect for for Steve Kerr and what Coach Kerr has said he wants to see from him.

12:15: How much can Quinn learn from Golden State’s veteran point guards Steph Curry and Shaun Livingston?

14:00: As a point guard, how much easier is your job when you’re surrounded by so many star players who are so talented offensively?

17:25: Does Quinn still talk to Coach K and how closely does he follow the Blue Devils?

18:10: Duke has had a ton of recruiting success lately. What was it like when Coach K recruited Quinn and what is it that separates him from other coaches as a recruiter?

22:05: You won a championship alongside Jahlil Okafor at Duke and you’ve remained close. He’s in an unfortunate situation with the Philadelphia 76ers because they won’t play him, trade him or buy him out. Knowing his game and work ethic, what do you expect him to do when he does get a change of scenery?

24:35: Quinn discusses his personal goals for the 2017-18 season.

25:40: What’s it like behind the scenes in Golden State? It seems like everyone genuinely gets along and has a lot of fun. What have you seen so far and how different is it from other organizations around the NBA?