Trending stories: Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, going vegan and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Ben Simmons might be the best all-around rookie ever – via espn.com
November 15 12:45 PM
How does Ben Simmons compare to LeBron James and Magic Johnson? Kevin Pelton looks at the Sixers’ unique rookie star.
The Secret (but Healthy!) Diet Powering Kyrie and the NBA – via bleacherreport.com
November 15 04:08 PM
Chicken wings are vanishing from the locker room. Superstars are slimming down—and speeding up. If ‘skinny ball’ has arrived, could the performance-enhancer sparking a revolution be… veganism?
LeBron James says Draymond Green is ‘right on’ about playing fewer minutes – via cleveland.com
November 16 12:08 AM
LeBron James said he agrees with Draymond Green that he’s playing too many minutes.
Joel Embiid just hit the fast-forward button on this Process – via espn.com
November 16 04:37 AM
Whatever stage of rebuilding this is, the Sixers look ready to win now after Joel Embiid (46 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, seven blocks) and Ben Simmons (one rebound short of triple-double) sank the Lakers.
New Home, Improved Quinn Cook – 2 Ways & 10 Days – via 2ways10days.com
November 15 09:47 AM
Cook is primed to lead a new squad for the 2017–18 season.
The future of the NBA is more international than ever – via sbnation.com
November 15 11:16 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kristaps Porzingis, and the ‘unicorns’ generation are showing the global power of basketball.
LeBron James punctuates win against Hornets with steal, one-handed breakaway dunk (video) – via cleveland.com
November 15 10:49 PM
Even though he missed, James quickly made up for it by lurking in the passing lane and darting in front of Marvin Williams for the steal and one-handed breakaway dunk that helped cap the Cavaliers’ 115-107 win against the Charlotte Hornets.
How Kemba Walker survived the Bobcats, changed his pace and grew into a true star – via cbssports.com
November 15 02:28 PM
The Hornets All-Star has become one of the most deadly and intelligent playmakers in the league
Former Spurs star Elliott sympathizes with Leonard’s plight – via expressnews.com
November 15 09:24 PM
Having gone through a similar ailment, Sean Elliott supports the “rest and rehab approach” the All-Star forward is taking.
November 15 07:50 PM
Bobby Marks breaks down how Robert Covington’s new deal could set up Philadelphia to add another star player to its core.
Young Sixers, Fun Knicks – via espn.com
November 15 03:03 PM
Kevin Arnovitz and Chris Herring marvel at the young Sixers (0:35), the unique Ben Simmons (15:50), how history will view Sam Hinkie (25:00) and how fun it is to be a Knicks fan again (28:55).
USA Basketball announces 12-man roster for November FIBA World Cup qualifying games – via 2ways10days.com
November 15 10:00 AM
With NBA players, including guys on two-way contracts, out of the mix USA Basketball snagged some of the best G League players they could.
The inside story of the 24 hours after the Mavericks won the 2011 NBA Finals – via sbnation.com
November 15 01:53 PM
A chapter from the new book 100 Things Mavericks Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.
Marcus Smart is the NBA’s worst shooter, so why is he so crucial to the Celtics’ offense? – via cbssports.com
November 15 10:46 AM
These shooting numbers don’t lie, but they don’t tell the whole story
‘I’m Still in Win Mode’: Why LeBron Is Unstoppable—but the Cavs Are in Trouble – via bleacherreport.com
November 14 02:17 PM
It was 10:30 a.m. , Texas time, when LeBron James strolled into the Dallas Mavericks ‘ arena for a recent shootaround. In his mouth was a black plastic spoon. But the King was not eating…
