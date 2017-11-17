Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo signed a frying pan for a fan

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo signed a frying pan for a fan at while hosting a meet-and-greet event at a supermarket.

Someone had @Giannis_An34 sign a frying pan during his appearance at @picknsavestores in Hales Corners tonight. That’s fantastic. pic.twitter.com/ooenh9oSJO — Matt Velazquez (@Matt_Velazquez) November 17, 2017

It was certainly a strange request for Antetokounmpo, who did not seem to mind.

Of course, there have been more bizarre objects that players have autographed. Portland Trail Blazers forward Noah Vonleh takes the cake since he once signed a fan’s weed grinder.

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson quite famously signed a toaster for a fan last season. Golden State then 31-2 after that — and the fan was later invited to join the team in their championship parade.

During the recent offseason, a fan asked Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball to sign his toaster. The moment was documented on their Facebook show.

Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) signed a toaster on the latest episode of Ball in the Family. NBA humor is big on inside jokes but this one is fantastic. pic.twitter.com/VLo5z1oFS9 — Bryan Kalbrosky (@BryanKalbrosky) October 1, 2017