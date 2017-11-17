Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) on how he blew up on Twitter, the pettiest players and NBA predictions

In this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Rob Perez, who you may know as @World_Wide_Wob from Twitter and who hosts the show BUCKETS on Cycle. They discussed…

2:00: How many NBA games does Rob watch each day?

3:00: Early on, Rob worked an entry-level job selling tickets for the New Orleans Hornets. He discusses his job and how he eventually formed his own ticket company that took off.

7:00: How he started on Twitter and gradually built his social-media following.

11:00: What separates NBA Twitter from NFL Twitter and other sports’ social-media groups?

14:15: Rob and his followers are known to track the social-media moves and travel plans of free agents during the offseason. He and his army of followers monitor who the free agents start following on Twitter and Instagram, and what tweets they’re liking. How did that start, and how often has that yielded accurate information about the player’s thought process?

22:00: How did BUCKETS on Cycle come together and how much has he enjoyed doing the show?

24:05: Rob loves to highlight when players are petty – on and off the court. Who are the pettiest players in the NBA?

26:30: Have any players ever reached out to Rob and gotten upset after he posted a video of them being humiliated on the court?

28:00: Rob answers a number of questions from his Twitter fans.

35:00: Rob predicts how his New York Knicks will finish the season as well who will be the champions, Most Valuable Player, Coach of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Most Improved Player.