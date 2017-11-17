Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Remember When the Warriors Stunk? These Guys Had a Front-Row Seat. – via nytimes.com
November 16 09:21 AM
Before Golden State rose to the pinnacle of the N.B.A., members of the franchise’s broadcast crew gave themselves pep talks through many wretched seasons.
Shares
November 16 10:03 AM
Zach Lowe examines the Denver Nuggets, who have high hopes for the playoffs and a brighter future around young star Nikola Jokic.
Shares
How Russell Westbrook and an R&B album helped Victor Oladipo take off – via sports.yahoo.com
November 16 01:17 PM
Finally comfortable in his surroundings, the Pacers’ guard is off to the best start of his career.
Shares
Is There Really Loyalty in NBA? KD Says ‘Ain’t No Such Thing’ in Epic Interview – via bleacherreport.com
November 16 01:12 PM
Kevin Durant earned himself a title by joining the Golden State Warriors last season. Several, in fact. Snake. Spineless. Gutless coward. Cupcake…
Shares
Cavaliers’ Isaiah Thomas chronicles ‘best year of career and worst year of life’ in documentary series – via cleveland.com
November 16 11:46 AM
Each chapter will feature behind-the-scenes footage, with Thomas narrating the story along the way.
Shares
Jayson Tatum makes being an NBA rookie look so easy – via sbnation.com
November 16 12:14 PM
A 19-year-old shouldn’t be adjusting to the NBA this quickly.
Shares
Five reasons the Warriors fell 92-88 to the Celtics: Fouls,… – via theathletic.com
November 17 02:20 AM
BOSTON — Here are five reasons the Warriors lost 92-88 to the Celtics at TD Garden in Boston on…
Shares
Delta: Bird likely caused damage to plane carrying Thunder – via nba.nbcsports.com
October 28 09:30 PM
Delta Airlines says a charter flight carrying the Oklahoma City Thunder apparently hit a bird.
Shares
Celtics are the rivals Warriors fans need – via nbcsports.com
November 16 11:35 PM
The Boston Celtics gave the Golden State Warriors their toughest test of the season. They’ll do it again, too, whether you like it or not…
Shares
The Ringer @ringer – via pscp.tv
November 16 10:57 PM
Ringer NBA Show is LIVE with @chrisryan77, @netw3rk, and @JustinVerrier! Send your questions to #RingerNBA
Shares
Lakers Practice Notes & Video: Lonzo Ball’s Recent Struggles – via lakersnation.com
November 16 08:49 PM
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton still says he’s not concerned about Lonzo Ball’s confidence and Kyle Kuzma talks about his dinner with Kobe Bryant
Shares
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown shoved Celtics into fast lane, with Warriors in sight – via cbssports.com
November 16 11:54 AM
A pair of recent No. 3 picks are fitting in as well as possible with the Celtics’ proven veterans
Shares
Kevin Durant talks Thunder, loyalty, his number and his fan criticism in Bleacher Report story – via newsok.com
November 16 05:11 PM
NOV 16, 2017 – Kevin Durant words are in the news again again as the first Thunder-Warriors matchup of the season approaches.
Shares
Miami Heat frustrated by foul call discrepancy — and there’s a case to be made – via miamiherald.com
November 16 04:36 PM
The Miami Heat averages 20.3 fouls per game, sixth-most in the league and draws fouls at a rate of 18 per game, ninth-fewest.
Shares
Jeff Green joins Roc Nation Sports to handle upcoming free agency – via cleveland.com
November 16 03:12 PM
Green and Roc Nation made the deal official on social media Thursday afternoon, announcing it with a picture of him signing the contract.
Comments