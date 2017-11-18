Keyon Dooling on his 13-year career, NBA longevity, how he overcame childhood sexual abuse

In this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by 13-year NBA veteran Keyon Dooling. They discussed a wide range of topics including…

1:40 – What’s the key to being a successful role player and veteran presence in the locker room?

3:35 – Of all the seasons Keyon played and organizations he was a part of, at what point in his career was he the most comfortable?

4:35 – Keyon was known for his perimeter defense. He shares the players he had the toughest time guarding.

5:50 – What are some things Keyon did to maintain his body and stay productive so that he could stay in the NBA for 13 years?

7:10 – Keyon had a lot of success as a sixth man, but did it ever bother him that he wasn’t able to start more games throughout his career?

8:35 – Many fans asked what it was like playing on those Clippers teams – on and off the court. In addition to Keyon, there were a lot of young guys who were just starting their NBA career, including Darius Miles, Lamar Odom, Quentin Richardson and Corey Maggette among others. He explains what that experience was like.

10:40 – Did you have issues with Donald Sterling while with the Clippers?

14:35 – Who were some of the teammates that Keyon was closest with throughout his career?

16:40 – Keyon went from fighting Ray Allen to becoming teammates with him. Was that awkward at all?

18:25 – Keyon describes his experiences as a vice president of the National Basketball Players Association.

22:00 – How difficult is it for players to remain united and wait things out during a lockout when you’re up against billionaires who have more money and other businesses making them money?

25:40 – Is there a player in the NBA today who reminds Keyon of himself?

26:50 – Who are some of Keyon’s favorite players to watch?

30:00 – How much has the NBA changed in recent years? What are the biggest differences now compared to when Keyon played?

31:50 – Keyon wrote a book called ‘What’s Driving You? How I Overcame Abuse and Learned to Lead in the NBA.‘ In the book, he discusses being sexually abused as a child and groped as an adult. He opened up about those experiences and how they ultimately landed him in a mental institution for several days.

34:40 – How much did therapy help Keyon and what were the biggest benefits he took away from it?

36:50 – What advice would Keyon give to someone who was sexually abused or harassed, but is afraid to speak out or seek help?

40:30 – Could Keyon see himself eventually becoming a coach and working directly with players?