Metta World Peace: 'I could average about 15 in the NBA today'

For the first time since he was drafted as Ron Artest in 1999, the basketball player now known as Metta World Peace is no longer in the NBA.

While the outspoken veteran who played 17 years in the league has plans to participate in the BIG3 with former teammate Stephen Jackson, he clearly has some desire to get back on an NBA court as evidenced by one of his recent tweets.

I could average about 15 in the @nba today — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorldPeace) November 18, 2017

World Peace, 38, was recently hired as a player development coach for the South Bay Lakers in the G League. However, he apparently believes that he would average “about 15” if he were still playing.

If he’s talking about points, that’s just a touch higher than his career average of 13.2 points per game. It’s also significantly higher than the 2.3 points per game that he averaged during his most recent season with the Los Angeles Lakers last year.

For perspective, Minnesota Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler averages just 15.3 points per game. Some players who do not currently average 15 points per game include Brook Lopez (14.8 PPG), Dwight Howard (13.9 PPG), Jayson Tatum (13.9 PPG) and Draymond Green (10.9 PPG).

While he did accomplish this during seven of his NBA seasons, his most recent campaign in which he averaged at least 15 points per game was the 2008-09 season.

Of course, he did not clarify if he was talking about scoring or another aspect of the game. During the 2005-06 season, he averaged 39.4 minutes a night. It was well above his career average of 31.7, which is still displayed impressive endurance.

During the 2015-16 season, even though he was a 35-year-old playing when the average player was 26.7 years old, he still managed 16.9 minutes in each of his 35 appearances for Los Angeles.

It’s likely he could repeat that again, especially given there is likely no roster spot waiting for him on any team. But even if he could average “15 a game” in minutes played, it’d be a nice accomplishment for World Peace.