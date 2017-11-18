Sixers expected to provide positive update on rookie Markelle Fultz

Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard Markelle Fultz has had a rough start to his professional career thus far due to a nagging shoulder injury.

However, the team is reportedly expected to provide a “positive” update on the 19-year-old when they release a statement on Sunday.

Per team source, the forthcoming Markelle Fultz update is a positive one. — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) November 18, 2017

The last time we heard from the young guard, he was practicing shooting with his non-dominant hand at team facilities and assisting teammates on three-point drills.

According to the most recent updates, doctors believe there is no structural damage for Fultz. Here is more about the situation from team insider Keith Pompey (via Philly.com):

“Sources expect the first-overall pick in June’s NBA draft will get a positive report while being reevaluated Sunday by surgeon Ben Kibler at the Shoulder Center of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky. Kilber determined that Fultz had scapular muscle imbalance in addition to soreness in his shoulder during his first visit there on Oct. 29.”

Pompey also notes that Fultz has worked on “passing and dribbling drills” during his recovery. He also posted that he would “be back soon” in a recent photo on Instagram.

It’s unclear what tomorrow’s new information will include. However, fans in Philadelphia can rest just a bit easier hearing the news is expected to be good.