Trending stories: D'Angelo Russell surgery, LeBron James, Lonzo Ball and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
LaVar on Trump’s role in UCLA incident: ‘Who?’ – via espn.com
November 18 02:31 AM
LaVar Ball downplayed U.S. president Donald Trump’s role in getting son LiAngelo and two other UCLA freshmen out of legal trouble following the players’ arrest in China two weeks ago, telling ESPN “everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out.”
November 17 10:01 AM
Zach Lowe highlights Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum, James Harden’s passing, DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis getting scary good and more.
Spurs get ‘nastier,’ rally past OKC – via expressnews.com
November 18 12:50 AM
With Danny Green doing the work defensively, the Spurs rallied from 23 points down to sneak past OKC.
D’Angelo Russell undergoes surgery – via pscp.tv
November 17 06:49 PM
Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball gets a new haircut – via ocregister.com
November 17 05:05 PM
So when Lonzo Ball showed up to Friday’s shoot around with his trademark hair chopped off, more than a few eyebrows were raised.
Nets get welcome reprieve from their point guard problems – via nypost.com
November 17 10:19 PM
D’Angelo Russell’s injury just went from day-to-day to indefinite. But the surprising Spencer Dinwiddie showed the Nets are in good hands until their starting point guard returns. Dinwiddie led the…
LeBron James’ 39 points buoys Cavaliers in 118-113 overtime win over Clippers – via cleveland.com
November 17 10:19 PM
LeBron James scored 39 points with 14 rebounds in the Cavs’ win.
Jamal Crawford says Lonzo Ball will be a star — and doesn’t need to change his shot – via cbssports.com
November 17 01:32 PM
Jamal Crawford is all in on the Lakers rookie point guard and his shot form
Knicks Notebook: Joakim Noah waiting for his chance – via northjersey.com
November 17 07:11 PM
Joakim Noah is ready, but still waiting for a chance to play
Cavaliers’ Derrick Rose out at least 2-3 weeks, ankle to be immobilized in boot – via cbssports.com
November 17 07:31 PM
In his first season with the Cavs, Rose has not played since Nov. 7
G League Power Rankings 1.0 – 2 Ways & 10 Days – via 2ways10days.com
November 17 09:52 AM
We are two weeks into the season, so teams are starting to show us what they’ve got. Let’s rank em!
Nets’ D’Angelo Russell has arthroscopy knee surgery, will miss time – via nba.nbcsports.com
November 17 06:10 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie will start at the point with Russell out.
NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Here comes Donovan Mitchell; OG has coming out party – via cbssports.com
November 17 10:49 AM
A high-scoring guard is taking flight out West, while a role player gets his chance to shine in Toronto
