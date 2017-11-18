USA Today Sports

Trending stories: D'Angelo Russell surgery, LeBron James, Lonzo Ball and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

November 18 02:31 AM
LaVar Ball downplayed U.S. president Donald Trump’s role in getting son LiAngelo and two other UCLA freshmen out of legal trouble following the players’ arrest in China two weeks ago, telling ESPN “everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out.”

November 17 10:01 AM
Zach Lowe highlights Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum, James Harden’s passing, DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis getting scary good and more.

Spurs get ‘nastier,’ rally past OKC – via expressnews.com

November 18 12:50 AM
With Danny Green doing the work defensively, the Spurs rallied from 23 points down to sneak past OKC.

November 17 06:49 PM
D’Angelo Russell undergoes surgery

November 17 05:05 PM
So when Lonzo Ball showed up to Friday’s shoot around with his trademark hair chopped off, more than a few eyebrows were raised.

November 17 10:19 PM
D’Angelo Russell’s injury just went from day-to-day to indefinite. But the surprising Spencer Dinwiddie showed the Nets are in good hands until their starting point guard returns. Dinwiddie led the…

November 17 10:19 PM
LeBron James scored 39 points with 14 rebounds in the Cavs’ win.

November 17 01:32 PM
Jamal Crawford is all in on the Lakers rookie point guard and his shot form

November 17 07:11 PM
Joakim Noah is ready, but still waiting for a chance to play

November 17 07:31 PM
In his first season with the Cavs, Rose has not played since Nov. 7

November 17 09:52 AM
We are two weeks into the season, so teams are starting to show us what they’ve got. Let’s rank em!

November 17 06:10 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie will start at the point with Russell out.

November 17 10:49 AM
A high-scoring guard is taking flight out West, while a role player gets his chance to shine in Toronto

