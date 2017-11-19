Trending stories: Iman Shumpert injury, Joe Ingles and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Magic will play in NBA Summer League in Las Vegas in 2018 and end their Orlando league – via orlandosentinel.com
November 18 07:41 PM
The Orlando Magic will participate in the NBA Summer League in 2018 and close the Orlando Pro Summer League
Shares
November 02 01:13 PM
Become a patron of Chris Reichert & Adam Johnson today:
Read posts by Chris Reichert & Adam Johnson and get access to exclusive
content and experiences on the world’s largest membership
platform for artists and creators.
Read posts by Chris Reichert & Adam Johnson and get access to exclusive
content and experiences on the world’s largest membership
platform for artists and creators.
Shares
LaVar on Trump’s role in UCLA incident: ‘Who?’ – via espn.com
November 18 02:31 AM
LaVar Ball downplayed U.S. president Donald Trump’s role in getting son LiAngelo and two other UCLA freshmen out of legal trouble following the players’ arrest in China two weeks ago, telling ESPN “everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out.”
Shares
LOOK: Jahlil Okafor’s father wears ‘Free Jah’ shirt to Sixers vs. Warriors game – via cbssports.com
November 18 11:06 PM
Okafor has played only 25 minutes this season
Shares
On the Wolves’ sudden turnaround in Dallas, and the value of… – via theathletic.com
November 18 06:02 PM
As the Minnesota Timberwolves walked off the court at halftime in Dallas trailing the Mavericks by a…
Shares
Iman Shumpert (left knee) to miss five to seven days for injury-riddled Cavaliers – via cleveland.com
November 18 03:34 PM
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers lost another point guard, as Iman Shumpert will miss a week with what the team is calling a left knee effusion. A source said guard John Holland, one of the Cavs’ “two-way” players who’s averaging…
Shares
Iman Shumpert goes down, leaving Cavaliers to lean on Dwyane Wade (and Jose Calderon) at point guard – via cleveland.com
November 18 12:30 AM
If Iman Shumpert’s injury lingers, the Cavs are down to Dwyane Wade and Jose Calderon playing point guard.
Shares
G League Power Rankings 1.0 – 2 Ways & 10 Days – via 2ways10days.com
November 17 09:52 AM
We are two weeks into the season, so teams are starting to show us what they’ve got. Let’s rank em!
Shares
Podcast: Joe Ingles, Jazz G/F – via espn.com
November 16 03:25 PM
Zach talks to Utah’s Joe Ingles about his one-in-a-million path, Gordon Hayward leaving, American foibles, Quin Snyder’s midnight texts, Dante Exum hero worship, and more.
Shares
The Starters: Mascot Name – via nba.com
November 18 09:21 AM
The Starters have some fun with the Pelicans’ mascot name choices
Comments