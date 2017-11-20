Podcast: Jarrod Uthoff on various NBA stints, G League experience, learning from Dirk Nowitzki, more

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Fort Wayne Mad Ants big man Jarrod Uthoff, who previously played for the Dallas Mavericks and had preseason stints with the Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers. They discussed a number of topics including…

0:35 – Jarrod went undrafted in 2016. He discussed the frustration and how he approached his career after that.

2:00 – Being an NBA-ready player, how could Jarrod help a team if they were to sign him right now.

3:00 – How Jarrod’s style of play and attitude fit perfectly in the modern NBA.

5:30 – When did Jarrod hit his growth spurt and start to realize that college basketball and professional basketball were realistic goals?

7:20 – If Jarrod didn’t play basketball, what career would he have pursued?

8:00 – Jarrod explains what he learned from his stints with the Mavericks, Raptors and Pacers.

9:30 – Given how well he’s played in the G League, is it frustrating when you see other guys get called up and you have to wait your turn?

10:35 – How has Jarrod felt about his experience in the G League?

11:40 – Overseas opportunities pay much more than the G League. Jarrod discusses whether he was tempted to sign abroad rather than remain in the G League.

15:30 – Who are some players you study or try to learn things from?

17:00 – Jarrod grew up idolizing Dirk Nowitzki, so what was it like playing with him and what did he learn from Dirk during his time in Dallas?

18:00 – How would you rate the competition level of players in the G League, and what’s the biggest difference between players in the NBA and the G League?

20:20 – When you’re in the G League or on a Summer League roster, every single player is trying to stand out and get noticed. How tough is to make a name for yourself and get the call-up when everyone is sort of looking out for themselves?

24:30 – How much has Jarrod improved as a player from the start of his pro basketball journey to now?

30:15 – How much more room to grow does Jarrod have as a player?