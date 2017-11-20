Suns are likely to soon trade Tyson Chandler, Greg Monroe or Alex Len

The Phoenix Suns are expected to offer starting point guard Mike James an NBA contract, which means they will need to clear roster space.

McDonough reiterated to me today that Suns want to sign Mike James to standard NBA deal before his two-way contract expires Dec. 6. My guess how they'll do that: Create roster spot by dealing 1 of 3 centers — scott bordow (@sbordow) November 20, 2017

According to recent reports, the most likely scenario is that they will move one of their superfluous starting big men: Tyson Chandler, Greg Monroe or Alex Len.

Even though the Suns selected Len with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, he recently lost his starting role to Monroe — who was recently acquired in exchange for former Phoenix point guard Eric Bledsoe.

Len, 24, would have the right to veto any trade by the Suns. Last season, he was floated in rumors (along with TJ Warren) to Sacramento. So far, he has proven to be better off the bench than as a starter. However, Phoenix’s interim coach Jay Triano has suggested that it’s unclear how he will manage minutes for all three big men.

Tyson Chandler back at practice today. Said he'll be ready to play Wednesday. Triano said he's not sure how he'll handle playing time for all 3 centers — scott bordow (@sbordow) November 20, 2017

Chandler, 35, was rumored to be on the trading block along with Bledsoe earlier this season. But according to his agent, Chandler enjoys Phoenix and appreciates his role as a mentor for his team.

Ryan McDonough, the general manager for the Suns, spoke about a move for the NBA veteran (via ESPN):

“Given the way our season had started, it wouldn’t have been shocking if Tyson wanted to be moved. Tyson is fine. It was a breath of fresh air.”

He is still under contract for next season and he will be owed nearly $13.6 million by the organization. Chandler would provide valuable minutes to nearly any team, especially given his experience around the league.

Monroe, 27, would be an interesting trade candidate considering he has already suited up for Phoenix. The organization likely pursued trade options when he first came to the team and is not considered to be a player who will stay with the team for longer than this season.

Teams including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons have been linked to the players on Phoenix. Other contenders with weak frontcourts should also be considered as potential destinations as well.