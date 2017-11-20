Trending stories: Kristaps Porzingis struggles, Isaiah Thomas, Lauri Markkanen and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Jose Calderon to start for Cavaliers against Pistons – via cleveland.com
November 19 01:40 PM
DETROIT — Jose Calderon will make his second start for the Cavaliers at point guard this season when they play the Detroit Pistons on Monday. Calderon, 36, has appeared in just seven games, playing about 10 minutes in Friday’s win…
Kristaps Porzingis struggles give Knicks reality check – via northjersey.com
November 19 07:23 PM
The Knicks early success still needs to learn to live without MVP efforts from Porzingis
NBA Euro-watch: Bojan’s show in Miami – via eurohoops.net
November 20 01:33 AM
Career high for Lauri Markkanen with 26 points and 13 assists – via eurohoops.net
November 20 02:43 AM
Bertans back to staying ready, while trusting the process – via expressnews.com
November 19 11:05 AM
One year under his belt, Bertans is readjusting to a stay-ready, reserve role with the Spurs in his sophomore season.
NBA Insider: Hornacek has more freedom without Phil – via newsday.com
November 18 07:34 PM
MORE FREEDOM, LESS TRIANGLELeBron James enjoyed his visit to New York this week. He rode the subway, carried the Cavs to victory over the Knicks
NBA’s globalization puts shame to the NFL brand – via sfchronicle.com
November 19 12:15 PM
China isn’t the most popular topic in basketball circles just now. The Warriors think back to their jet-lagged preseason trip and wonder if it cost them a regular-season victory or two. UCLA’s lame shoplifters cast the entire collegiate game in negative light, not to mention their school, after a China trip gone wrong. None of it means much in the long run. Assuming respectable behavior, every U.S …
Isaiah Thomas completes hardest workout to date, says Cavaliers’ approach helps build trust – via cleveland.com
November 19 03:35 PM
Isaiah Thomas said he truly appreciates the Cavs’ approach to his rehab that’s kept him out to this point.
With Leonard out of mind, Spurs forge on – via expressnews.com
November 19 02:04 PM
As Kawhi Leonard continues to sit out with an injury, the Spurs act like he doesn’t exist.
November 19 01:47 PM
NOV 19, 2017 – The Thunder has participated in the Orlando Summer League every offseason since it moved to Oklahoma City in 2008. It won’t in 2017.
Robert Covington is a perfect example of The Process working – via philly.com
November 18 08:08 PM
Robert Covington worked hard to become one of the league’s elite three-point shooters and defenders.
