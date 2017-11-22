Trending stories: Paul Millsap injury, Lonzo Ball, Enes Kanter and more

Enes Kanter finds his nightly motivation by scrolling Twitter – via nydailynews.com November 21 08:12 PM The Knicks’ emotional leader doesn’t just get his extra edge from natural adrenaline. Enes Kanter also uses his phone. Shares

For Spurs and Pelicans, size still does matter – via expressnews.com November 21 04:11 PM Wednesday's game at the Smoothie King Center should provide a flashback to an NBA era when the big man still ruled

Sources: Denver Nuggets All-Star Paul Millsap to undergo surgery on left wrist – via sports.yahoo.com November 21 06:32 PM Paul Millsap is in his first season with the Nuggets. Denver Nuggets All-Star forward Paul Millsap will undergo surgery on his left wrist and will be sidelined indefinitely, league sources told The Vertical. Millsap suffered the injury in the Nuggets' road loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night

Bedrock of the Blazers: Player development – via oregonlive.com November 21 04:12 PM From lottery picks like Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum to second-round gambles like Allen Crabbe and Will Barton, the Blazers have a track record for developing NBA talent.

Two-Man Game: Should the NBA legalize marijuana? – via sports.yahoo.com November 21 03:18 PM Chris Mannix and Brian Scalabrine discuss the comments by Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns that the NBA should legalize marijuana use.

What Michael Porter Jr.'s injury means for his NBA draft stock – via espn.com November 21 03:53 PM Porter, a potential No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA draft, will likely miss the rest of the college basketball season following back surgery. How much will his draft stock fall, if at all?

What will Cavaliers do with Derrick Rose when Isaiah Thomas returns? Wine and Gold Talk Podcast – via cleveland.com November 21 02:48 PM In the latest episode of the Wine and Gold Talk Podcast, Joe Vardon and Chris Fedor discuss where Rose fits when Thomas returns and whether there's room for Frye when Thompson comes back.