Trending stories: Paul Millsap injury, Lonzo Ball, Enes Kanter and more

The Raptors Remade Their Mind-Set, Not Their Roster. It’s Working. – via nytimes.com
November 21 12:17 PM
Using the same core players, Toronto has reset its culture and become a convert to 3-point shooting, floor spacing and ball movement over isolation play.
November 21 03:31 PM
Los Angeles Lakers’ Lonzo Ball and Sacramento Kings’ De’Aaron Fox meet as pros for the first time Wednesday. Ball faces a distraction involving Donald Trump and father LaVar.
New education program for NBA G League a game changer – via 2ways10days.com
November 21 10:30 AM
NBAGL partners with Arizona State University and Game Plan to offer new program.
Enes Kanter finds his nightly motivation by scrolling Twitter – via nydailynews.com
November 21 08:12 PM
The Knicks’ emotional leader doesn’t just get his extra edge from natural adrenaline. Enes Kanter also uses his phone.
Meet the NBA announcer who turned Top-10 highlights into a viral masterpiece – via sbnation.com
November 21 10:33 AM
Beau Estes tells us the secrets behind his job, and the real story about the one time he went viral.
For Spurs and Pelicans, size still does matter – via expressnews.com
November 21 04:11 PM
Wednesday’s game at the Smoothie King Center should provide a flashback to an NBA era when the big man still ruled
Sources: Denver Nuggets All-Star Paul Millsap to undergo surgery on left wrist – via sports.yahoo.com
November 21 06:32 PM
Paul Millsap is in his first season with the Nuggets. Denver Nuggets All-Star forward Paul Millsap will undergo surgery on his left wrist and will be sidelined indefinitely, league sources told The Vertical. Millsap suffered the injury in the Nuggets’ road loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night
Bedrock of the Blazers: Player development – via oregonlive.com
November 21 04:12 PM
From lottery picks like Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum to second-round gambles like Allen Crabbe and Will Barton, the Blazers have a track record for developing NBA talent.
Two-Man Game: Should the NBA legalize marijuana? – via sports.yahoo.com
November 21 03:18 PM
Chris Mannix and Brian Scalabrine discuss the comments by Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns that the NBA should legalize marijuana use.
November 21 03:53 PM
Porter, a potential No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA draft, will likely miss the rest of the college basketball season following back surgery. How much will his draft stock fall, if at all?
What will Cavaliers do with Derrick Rose when Isaiah Thomas returns? Wine and Gold Talk Podcast – via cleveland.com
November 21 02:48 PM
In the latest episode of the Wine and Gold Talk Podcast, Joe Vardon and Chris Fedor discuss where Rose fits when Thomas returns and whether there’s room for Frye when Thompson comes back.
November 21 12:18 AM
Outside of this castle made of washed aggregate cement with grayed seafoam green panels in between, rain spits on the broken asphalt.
Thunder Buddies podcast: No change in NOLA – via newsok.com
November 21 11:56 AM
NOV 21, 2017 – A big first-quarter lead? A big run by the opponent? A tough loss? The Thunder checked all the boxes in a loss at New Orleans. The Advocate’s Christian Boutwell joins Brett Dawson to discuss.
Jay-Z said African-Americans can be ‘the next Barack, LeBron, or Rich Paul’ – via cleveland.com
November 20 10:39 PM
LeBron said Jay-Z’s words meant everything to him.
