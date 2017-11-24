11 things you may not know about Gary Payton

1. He’s the only player with over 20,000 points, 8,000 assists and 2,000 steals in NBA history.

2. The Warriors traded the pick that was used to select the Oakland-born Payton for Alton Lister. Lister scored 650 points in four seasons with Golden State.

3. He never shot better than 80 percent from the free-throw line in an NBA season.

4. He’s the only point guard to win the Defensive Player of the Year award.

5. He made the All-Defensive 1st Team every season between 1993-94 and 2001-02.

6. He’s a Top 25 player in Win Shares in NBA history.

7. Michael Jordan shot 47.0 percent in regular season games against him MJ shot 49.7 percent from the field in his NBA career. He made only 41.5 percent of his attempts in the Finals vs. Payton’s SuperSonics.

8. His brother Brandon played pro ball in Portugal, Spain, New Zealand and Philippines.

9. He averaged 2.7 ppg in 22.3 mpg in the Heat-Mavericks 2006 NBA Finals.

10. He’s said he will move back to Seattle if the Sonics return

11. He wouldn’t want the Thunder to retire his jersey.