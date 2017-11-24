Derrick Rose is away from Cavaliers, evaluating his NBA future

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose is not currently with the team and is evaluating his future in basketball, according to a report.

Story with @mcten filed to ESPN: Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose is away from team and evaluating his future in basketball, league sources tell ESPN. Story soon on site. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 24, 2017

Rose, 31, has played eight years in the NBA and was named the Most Valuable Player in the league during the 2010-11 season. Now currently away from the team, the front office is unsure if he will come back (via ESPN):

“There is growing uncertainty inside and outside the franchise about whether he will return to the team, league sources said. Nevertheless, Rose’s increasing frustration with injuries is causing him to consider his desire to continue playing in the league, sources said.”

The veteran is suffering from a sprained ankle and recently told reporters his ankle “still isn’t there,” which is why he has looked stiff. He was expected to miss at least two more weeks. When he learned of the update, he reportedly could not listen to the trainer because it was too mentally painful.

Rose had told reporters that he was “no longer in a dark place” and before the season, many thought he was in great spirits. But that was before his injury troubles.

Friends and teammates had noted how rejuvenated Derrick Rose had appeared in training camp. Clearly that enthusiasm deteriorated quickly. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) November 24, 2017

His recent health problems and poor play in Cleveland have caused some to wonder whether the Cavaliers should waive him when starting point guard Isaiah Thomas is finally active later this season.

That’s because when Rose is on the court, Cleveland has been outscored by 12.6 points per 100 possessions. This ranks bottom five among guards who have played as many minutes per game as Rose. His -3.43 Real Plus-Minus ranks in the bottom five among all point guards, via ESPN.

It’s hard to fully digest the struggles, however, without attributing them to his injuries. But that has become an unfortunate part of his identity, which would be obviously taxing considering how long this has been a problem for him.