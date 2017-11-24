Trending stories: Kevin Durant, Andre Roberson and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
In the film room with All-Defensive Team candidate and Thunder wing Andre Roberson – via normantranscript.com
April 11 09:08 AM
OKLAHOMA CITY — Technology for Oklahoma City defensive stopper Andre Roberson used to be just paper and pencil.
Meet the NBA announcer who turned Top-10 highlights into a viral masterpiece – via sbnation.com
November 21 10:33 AM
Beau Estes tells us the secrets behind his job, and the real story about the one time he went viral.
Kevin Durant: ‘It’s not about me and Russ’ – via espn.com
November 23 10:00 AM
In the aftermath of another contentious meeting in Oklahoma City, Wanda Durant told ESPN that she’d like to see the relationship between her son and his former team mended, but doesn’t know when that might happen.
Thompson: Warriors haven’t played well in big games so far… – via theathletic.com
November 23 12:36 PM
Houston. Boston. Oklahoma City.
After Wednesday’s loss to the Thunder in Oklahoma City, the…
