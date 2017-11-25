Trending stories: Derrick Rose, Jordan Bell and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Could Derrick Rose walk away from $80M left on Adidas deal? – via espn.com
November 24 06:56 PM
Derrick Rose signed a 13-year extension with Adidas in 2012. Walking away from the NBA now would mean walking away from the seven years and $80 million left on that deal.
How the Karl-Anthony Towns factor impacts the Wolves’… – via theathletic.com
November 24 06:01 PM
Stephen Noh’s Wednesday story about the fourth-quarter woes of the Minnesota Timberwolves offense…
Derrick Rose steps away from Cavaliers, considering basketball future – via cleveland.com
November 24 02:54 PM
Cavaliers injured point guard Derrick Rose was excused from the team to express a personal matter and could be considering retirement.
Warriors forward Jordan Bell on Bulls draft day trade: “They made it clear they didn’t want me” – via mercurynews.com
November 24 04:15 PM
While Friday’s game against Chicago Bull provides the Warriors an opportunity to get back to their winning ways, the contest also provides the Bulls an ample chance their own.
Getting a lo…
Sources: Rose away from Cavs, weighing future – via espn.com
November 24 02:36 PM
Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose has left the team and is seriously re-evaluating his future in the NBA, league sources told ESPN.
Pistons’ Stan Van Gundy: I told Reggie Jackson he wouldn’t be traded for Eric Bledsoe – via nba.nbcsports.com
November 03 05:00 PM
Three-team trade would have reportedly involved Pelicans
Rockets warming up to pregame fashions – via houstonchronicle.com
November 24 11:39 AM
Rockets forward P.J. Tucker loves wearing a hoodie. He swears by it. The hoodie embraced him on the court when the NBA did not his rookie season. He then spent five itinerant years in the international basketball wildness, before he reemerged like a revenant, sweaty, heated and hooded with the Suns in 2012. He had figured out his pregame routine by then. It helped him stick in the league as one of its stickiest defenders and earn a four-year, $32 million contract from the Rockets this season …
NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Lonzo’s roller coaster vs. Simmons’ bullet train to stardom – via cbssports.com
November 24 10:40 AM
Ball and Simmons are having very different rookie seasons, but they could lead to the same place
