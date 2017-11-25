Trending stories: Derrick Rose, Jordan Bell and more

Derrick Rose steps away from Cavaliers, considering basketball future – via cleveland.com November 24 02:54 PM Cavaliers injured point guard Derrick Rose was excused from the team to express a personal matter and could be considering retirement. Shares

Rockets warming up to pregame fashions – via houstonchronicle.com November 24 11:39 AM Rockets forward P.J. Tucker loves wearing a hoodie. He swears by it. The hoodie embraced him on the court when the NBA did not his rookie season. He then spent five itinerant years in the international basketball wildness, before he reemerged like a revenant, sweaty, heated and hooded with the Suns in 2012. He had figured out his pregame routine by then. It helped him stick in the league as one of its stickiest defenders and earn a four-year, $32 million contract from the Rockets this season … Shares