Travis Heath on working for the Wolves, how to get a front-office job, scouting hits and misses

In this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy talks to Travis Heath, who worked as a sportswriter and then joined the Minnesota Timberwolves’ front office as a consultant for four years. Today, he still consults with several NBA teams. Alex and Travis discussed…

3:25: How Travis made the transition from writing about the league to working in an NBA front office.

7:50: As a consultant with the Minnesota Timberwolves, what did that job entail?

17:35: What advice would Travis offer to anyone who wants to become a scout or work in an NBA front office?

20:30: Travis once filed a scouting report that was critical of James Harden and doubted if he could be a star. He eventually wrote an article about how he was wrong. Travis reflects on this, as well as some of his other scouting hits and misses.

26:00: When scouting players, what were some specific things that Travis looked for and what skills did he value most?

31:00: What was Travis’ initial reaction when the Timberwolves called and offered him the front-office job?

40:25: What are the biggest differences between the NBA today and several years ago when Travis was scouting?

44:20: Travis was often in the room during prospect interviews at the NBA Draft Combine. What were those interviews like and how much can be gained from them?

49:05: One of Travis’ duties in Minnesota was evaluating which players could break out if given a larger opportunity. He discusses some players around the league right now who fit that description and could thrive if put in the right situation.

57:30: How important is it to have veteran players around a young core?

1:00:40: Now that Travis has consulted with several NBA franchises, what separates a good organization from a bad organization?