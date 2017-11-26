Trending stories: John Wall injury, Dwight Howard, Kyrie Irving and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

November 25 12:32 PM
Wall experienced the inflammation due to knee-to-knee contact on Nov. 7, according to the team.

November 25 04:29 PM
It was captured on camera during the television broadcast and was then plastered all over the internet.

November 25 08:00 PM
Hardaway says he uses criticism as motivation, which is apparently working

November 25 11:14 AM
John Holland and London Perrantes, Cleveland’s “two-way” players who can bounce between the Cavs and Charge without the Cavs announcing any roster moves, will probably both play for the Charge tonight, too.

November 15 12:00 PM
Chicken wings are vanishing from the locker room. Superstars are slimming down—and speeding up. If ‘skinny ball’ has arrived, could the performance-enhancer sparking a revolution be… veganism?

November 25 10:35 AM
The Warriors will don “The Town” jerseys on Saturday night, but are trying to leave a more lasting imprint on Oakland elsewhere.

November 25 11:20 AM
Dwyane Wade, one of James’ best friends, finds himself on the other side of the rivalry and James hasn’t yet been able to get Wade to switch allegiances.

November 25 01:18 PM
Backup point guard Tim Frazier will become the starter.

November 25 08:57 AM
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade both said Derrick Rose’s indefinite departure wouldn’t really affect the Cavaliers, but both expressed concern for him.

November 25 09:18 AM
Russell Westbrook’s knack for clutch shots late was a big reason he was the MVP, but those shots haven’t fallen thus far, including in Friday’s loss.

