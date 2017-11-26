Trending stories: John Wall injury, Dwight Howard, Kyrie Irving and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
John Wall’s knee injury will cause him to miss the next two weeks – via washingtonpost.com
November 25 12:32 PM
Wall experienced the inflammation due to knee-to-knee contact on Nov. 7, according to the team.
Charlotte Hornets’ Dwight Howard fined $35,000 for obscene gesture during Cavaliers’ game Friday night – via cleveland.com
November 25 04:29 PM
It was captured on camera during the television broadcast and was then plastered all over the internet.
Tim Hardaway Jr. on $71 million Knicks contract: ‘It’s not my fault. They came to me’ – via nba.nbcsports.com
November 25 08:00 PM
Hardaway says he uses criticism as motivation, which is apparently working
Cavaliers assign Cedi Osman, Ante Zizic to Canton Charge for tonight – via cleveland.com
November 25 11:14 AM
John Holland and London Perrantes, Cleveland’s “two-way” players who can bounce between the Cavs and Charge without the Cavs announcing any roster moves, will probably both play for the Charge tonight, too.
The Secret (but Healthy!) Diet Powering Kyrie and the NBA – via bleacherreport.com
November 15 12:00 PM
Chicken wings are vanishing from the locker room. Superstars are slimming down—and speeding up. If ‘skinny ball’ has arrived, could the performance-enhancer sparking a revolution be… veganism?
The Warriors & ‘The Town’: Can Oakland wounds be soothed by style, good deeds? – via mercurynews.com
November 25 10:35 AM
The Warriors will don “The Town” jerseys on Saturday night, but are trying to leave a more lasting imprint on Oakland elsewhere.
Why Dwyane Wade will be rooting for Michigan, not Ohio State during Saturday’s rivalry game – via cleveland.com
November 25 11:20 AM
Dwyane Wade, one of James’ best friends, finds himself on the other side of the rivalry and James hasn’t yet been able to get Wade to switch allegiances.
John Wall out two weeks after knee treatment – via nba.nbcsports.com
November 25 01:18 PM
Backup point guard Tim Frazier will become the starter.
LeBron James, Dwyane Wade say Derrick Rose’s departure won’t affect Cavaliers, hope he finds happiness – via cleveland.com
November 25 08:57 AM
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade both said Derrick Rose’s indefinite departure wouldn’t really affect the Cavaliers, but both expressed concern for him.
Westbrook falls just short on game winner as Pistons escape – via espn.com
November 25 09:18 AM
Russell Westbrook’s knack for clutch shots late was a big reason he was the MVP, but those shots haven’t fallen thus far, including in Friday’s loss.
