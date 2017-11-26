Trending stories: John Wall injury, Dwight Howard, Kyrie Irving and more

Cavaliers assign Cedi Osman, Ante Zizic to Canton Charge for tonight – via cleveland.com November 25 11:14 AM John Holland and London Perrantes, Cleveland’s “two-way” players who can bounce between the Cavs and Charge without the Cavs announcing any roster moves, will probably both play for the Charge tonight, too. Shares

Westbrook falls just short on game winner as Pistons escape – via espn.com November 25 09:18 AM Russell Westbrook’s knack for clutch shots late was a big reason he was the MVP, but those shots haven’t fallen thus far, including in Friday’s loss. Shares