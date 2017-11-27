Avery Bradley won't discuss potential long-term commitment to Pistons

Detroit Pistons guard Avery Bradley was acquired from the Boston Celtics during the offseason and is now in the final year of his contract.

Bradley, 27, did not have a say in his trade to Detroit. According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Pistons can offer him a four-year extension worth $47.5 million over four years. However, sources close to the team say this is not enough to convince him to stay on a long-term deal.

Reporter: Do you see Detroit as a long-term (fit)? Avery Bradley: "I can't answer that question now. We'll see as the year goes on and once that time comes I'll worry about it. But right now I'm just focusing on basketball." — Jay King (@ByJayKing) November 27, 2017

When he was asked about his impending decision, Bradley dodged the question and said he couldn’t answer that.

While he has had positive things to say about playing for the franchise, some believe the front office traded for him knowing it won’t be cheap to pay him (via Basketball Insiders):

“Sources close to the process believe that Detroit traded for Bradley knowing full well it would be very expensive to retain him beyond this season; however, if he is everything they hope he’ll be, they have no issues paying him.”

So long as Bradley continues to be cryptic with his responses, echoing a sentiment he showed when he first arrived, we won’t know anything until the offseason.

However, the Pistons may have issues with cap space to re-sign the valuable guard.

Avery Bradley continues to be amazing for the Pistons. His free agency should be interesting. — Mark J. Wahlen (@Mark_Wahlen) November 4, 2017

He is expected to get paid “double or more” than his current $8.8 million yearly earnings. Bradley could earn more considering Robert Covington now has an average annual value of $15.5 million.

His cap hold is $13.2 million so if he is paid that much or more, their front office would be well over the salary cap and approach paying the luxury tax to pay for their full roster.

Assuming he will test the unrestricted free agency market, other teams will surely pursue Bradley to create a bidding war since he’s one of the top two-way players who will be unrestricted.

As such, it would be tough for the Pistons make room for him without other notable changes to their roster if other teams offer lucrative deals.