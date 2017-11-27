Trending stories: Jahlil Okafor, Giannis Antetokounmpo and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
76ers’ Okafor still in limbo, hopes for resolution – via espn.com
November 27 12:18 AM
Jahlil Okafor, cast aside by the resurgent 76ers as trade calls continue to fall on deaf ears, says he understands the NBA is a business. “But in my eyes,” he adds, “I don’t know if it’s good business.”
Giannis explains relationship and last night’s incident with coach Sweeney – via eurohoops.net
November 27 06:04 AM
Kanter in pain but eager to return to Knicks lineup – via newsday.com
November 26 08:02 PM
Enes Kanter was not walking well when he left the locker room Saturday night in Houston. But the back spasms that kept him out of
November 25 05:52 PM
The Post’s Steve Serby took some time for a Q&A; session with Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson Q: What was the worst thing you saw growing up in Chester, Pa? A: It’s tough to talk about. Lit…
Iman Shumpert will return to Cavaliers lineup Monday night, come off the bench – via cleveland.com
November 26 02:23 PM
Shumpert, who has missed the last three games with right knee soreness, had been filling in as starting point guard with Derrick Rose sidelined, but head coach Tyronn Lue said Sunday that Shumpert will come off the bench.
Giannis Antetokounmpo to assistant coach: “I will f–k you up” (VIDEO) – via nba.nbcsports.com
November 26 01:30 PM
Antetokounmpo had grabbed a rebound but lost the ball the play prior, which quickly led to a Jazz score by Thabo Sefolosha.
November 26 10:45 AM
Detroit Pistons get 1st victory at OKC since acquisition of Reggie Jackson from his former team.
