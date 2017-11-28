Cavs hope to have Isaiah Thomas back from injury by mid-December

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Isaiah Thomas has not yet played for his new team. But according to a report, he could be back relatively soon.

Windhorst: Internally, the #Cavs are shooting for mid-December for a return of Isaiah Thomas. He is ramping up to 3-on-3 work. — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) November 28, 2017

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst says the Cavaliers are hoping Thomas will return to NBA action by mid-December. Thomas, who has been posting about his recovery via social media, still remains “steps away” from making his debut for Cleveland.

Thomas, 28, was originally expected to return “by January” when asked in September. Earlier this month, Dave McMenamin mentioned Thomas could be back by late December.

Meanwhile, Thomas has participated in full contact, 1-on-1 workouts with the team and was also seen taking contested shots during pregame workouts for the Cavs. He is also running full-court drills as well.