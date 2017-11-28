Channing Frye deserves more significant playing time for the Cavaliers

Channing Frye, once told he’d be out of the rotation for the Cleveland Cavaliers, has earned a spot since filling in for Tristan Thompson.

Channing Frye has earned the right to play 16-18 mins a night, even when Tristan returns. Has been the Cavs best C by a wide margin so far — Mike Zavagno (@MZavagno11) November 28, 2017

His offense has remained consistent as he averages 1.37 points per shot attempt with a 66.7 effective field goal percentage, per Cleaning The Glass.

Frye ranks Top 5 in shooting percentage among all players who have had as many field goal attempts near the rim so far this season.

Among players who are at least 34 years old, he ranks Top 10 in NBA Math’s Offensive Points Added this year. He also ranks Top 10 in the same category for players who have played less than 210 minutes.

Joe Vardon helped explain why Frye deserves to be one of the 10 players who see the court for the Cavs (via Cleveland.com):

“Frye has earned one of those spots. He deserves to keep the same role. He’s been more impactful than Thompson and is a better fit, especially if he continues to play solid defense. Swapping any individual piece will carry enormous risk.”

Before the injury to Thompson, the Cavaliers were getting outscored by 7.0 points per 100 possessions. Since he has been out, however, they have actually outscored opponents by 7.5 points per 100 possessions.

The 11-year NBA veteran used a metaphor from The Transformers to describe what he brings to the team when he is on the court at the same time as Kyle Korver, Jeff Green and Dwyane Wade.

Channing Frye has a new name for the Cavs bench: "We're the Dinobots. Individually we're good. But when you put us together we're like this really good cohesive unit." pic.twitter.com/vhlMggAy3F — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) November 28, 2017

He creates floor spacing and has made the players around him better in Cleveland.

According to RotoGrinders.com, Wade has scored 27.1 points with 7.3 rebounds and 7.6 assists per 36 minutes when Frye is on the court. But without Frye, he averages 13.1 points with 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

Green averages 21.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per 36 minutes with Frye, but 15.5 points and 4.5 rebounds when he Frye is on the bench.

The Cavs have outscored opponents by 27.9 points per 100 possessions when he plays with Korver and Wade, via NBA.com. Frye and Korver executed an unexpected, impressive fastbreak against Philadelphia on Monday night.

Frye has helped Cleveland outscore opponents by 16.3 points per 100 possessions when he on the court with Green and Korver. He has led the team to outscore opponents by 15.6 points per 100 possession when paired with Green and Wade as well.

His 19.7 net rating is the highest on the team and the second-best overall in the Eastern Conference for players who average at least as many minutes per game.

According to NBA Math, the Cavaliers have played like a team with a dominant 77.4 win percentage when is on the court. Without him, that takes a massive hit and falls to a 32.3 win percentage.

His impressive play should not be taken for granted and fans should expect to keep watching him even when Thompson is fully healthy.