Grizzlies may still trade Marc Gasol after firing David Fizdale

The Memphis Grizzlies fired head coach David Fizdale on Monday night after an eight-game losing streak. Marc Gasol could be the next to go.

Gasol, 32, has spent his entire NBA career with the Grizzlies. Many believe he and Fizdale did not see eye to eye while in Memphis. But reports currently indicate that the star player hadn’t made an ultimatum about Fizdale.

League sources say there was NOT any sort of "him or me" mandate from Marc Gasol to Grizzlies management before David Fizdale's dismissal — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 28, 2017

This means it’s still possible the front office could also shop Gasol to further advance their rebuilding process. One league executive recently explained the unusual situation to NBA writer Sean Deveney (via Sporting News):

“I don’t think they’re done making changes. They could still move Gasol, they could still go into a rebuilding situation, but it would be harder if Gasol was saying he wants out. They have had plenty of offers for Gasol, and they have a couple of months to sort out whether they pull the trigger. But don’t be surprised if they do, even after this.”

The team has reportedly received “plenty of offers” for Gasol and they will assuredly hear more as they approach the league’s trade deadline on February 8.

When the front office fired Fizdale, they likely avoided a public trade demand from Gasol – which would have weakened his value like we saw in Phoenix with Eric Bledsoe. But the Suns still moved Bledsoe after they parted ways with Earl Watson.

At what point does Memphis start entertaining trade offers for Marc Gasol? — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) November 27, 2017

The decision to fire a coach and trade a star is not new to Memphis either. Shortly before the organization fired former head coach Lionel Hollins in 2013, they traded Rudy Gay to the Raptors and also moved both Wayne Ellington and Marreese Speights to the Cavaliers.

If the Grizzlies decide to move Gasol, there are several teams who could offer strong deals in exchange for the former Defensive Player of the Year.