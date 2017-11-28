Pacers' Victor Oladipo, Lance Stephenson plan to collaborate on a song

Victor Oladipo and Lance Stephenson are teammates on the court for the Indiana Pacers. Soon, they’ll work together off the court as well.

As @StephensonLance fields questions, @VicOladipo sings in the shower. "Victor, man, he sings all day. But I love it." pic.twitter.com/7tjsFScVcm — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) November 28, 2017

During a postgame interview on Monday night, Stephenson was visibly distracted by Oladipo — who was singing in the background.

Oladipo, 25, is a passionate musician and release a soul/R&B EP called Songs for You in October. Stephenson, 27, writes music during the summer as well and dropped another hip-hop track called “Better Believe It” during the offseason.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Stephenson said former teammate Paul George (who was traded for Oladipo) has a rap studio at his house.

LANCE STEPHENSON JUST HIT A THREE AND THEN PLAYED THE AIR GUITAR pic.twitter.com/FKkrxHa42T — Whitney Medworth (@its_whitney) November 28, 2017

Stephenson, who also played the air guitar to celebrate a three-pointer against the Magic, was asked when he and Oladipo could be heard on the same song (via Vigilant Sports):

“We can’t do it right now because we’re in the season. But I know for sure we’re going to get a track.”

It might not be as wild as if former teammates Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal had joined each other in the booth, considering they both released music during their playing careers.

But current teammates Oladipo and Stephenson have a very different musical style and it would still be incredible to hear the two NBA players make music together.