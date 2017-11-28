Trending stories: David Fizdale firing, Marc Gasol, Robert Covington and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

November 27 04:40 PM
The Memphis Grizzlies fired coach David Fizdale on Monday afternoon, league sources told ESPN.

Spurs go big in Parker’s return – via expressnews.com

November 28 12:50 AM
Tony Parker’s comeback from a knee injury was the story Monday, but the Spurs defeated Dallas with their two big men.

April 19 03:34 PM
New Memphis Grizzlies coach David Fizdale nearly broke down in tears after hearing that five Dallas cops were murdered last week just days after police officers shot black men to death in Louisiana…

November 27 09:23 AM
It’s strange to be written off at age 22, but that’s kinda where we stand with Young.

November 28 12:14 AM
A childhood friend of the Sixers small forward was shot to death. Covington did not tell teammates until after the game.

November 27 09:46 PM
Spurs’ coaching staff make team perfect spot for two-way players like Darrun Hilliard.

November 27 09:23 PM
LeBron James scored 30 points and the Cavs have won eight straight.

November 27 09:24 PM
Earlier this season, Wade blocked Giannis Antetokounmpo’s shot attempt. But that’s nothing new. As he explained Sunday afternoon, he’s been blocking bigger players his entire career.

November 27 08:19 PM
Second-year coach clashed with the All-Star center, and the team sided with its franchise player. If things don’t get better, what options does the team really have?

November 27 07:28 PM

November 27 04:52 PM
During the offseason, he agreed with coach Steve Kerr’s plan to rest him occasionally.

Grizzlies fire David Fizdale – via memphisflyer.com

November 27 04:47 PM
After the Grizzlies’ eighth straight loss last night, in which things finally boiled over and David Fizdale sat Marc Gasol for the whole fourth quarter,…

November 27 02:53 PM
The former Celtics guard returns to TD Garden tonight for the first time since being traded.

