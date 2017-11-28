Zach LaVine dunk makes it seem like he's recovered well from torn ACL

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine has not yet played a game since he was included in a trade by the Minnesota Timberwolves for Jimmy Butler.

LaVine, 22, is recovering from surgery after suffering a torn ACL. The former NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion was seen showing his remarkable vertical ability while practicing at the United Center in a post-shootaround workout.

He was cleared for full contact and has participated in one-on-one drills, including windmill dunks, as well as three-on-three drills. When LaVine participated in a five-on-five practice, he experienced back and overall body soreness.

Here is what head coach Fred Hoiberg said about LaVine (via Chicago Tribune):

“It’s a whole new thing for him. It’s not just about obviously getting the knee where it needs to be. I think everybody is comfortable with that. Now it’s about getting his timing and conditioning level to where it needs to be where he can go on the floor and not think, which is important in this as well.”

LaVine will continue his recovery process with the G League team, who also play in Chicago, while the Bulls are on the road for away games.

According to Hoiberg, there is no rush to get him on the floor and he may not return until late-December or early January.