Bulls' Bobby Portis, Nikola Mirotic have first interaction since fight

Chicago Bulls forwards Bobby Portis and Nikola Mirotic are reportedly still not on speaking terms after their altercation in October.

Mirotic returned to the team during their game on Tuesday, which marked the first time since his concussion before the season began.

The two players did briefly interact while on the bench and were also seen practicing together on Wednesday afternoon. They also scrimmaged against each other at the team facility earlier in the week.

Bobby Portis and Nikola Mirotic had some interaction on the bench last night, per Fred Hoiberg. His status will be determined over the next couple days — Vincent Goodwill (@vgoodwill) November 29, 2017

Except that may be as close as the teammates will get. According to Joe Cowley, the gap may never receive a bridge between the two parties (via Chicago Sun-Times):

“Mirotic and his representatives told the Bulls that Portis had to go or Mirotic would be willing to waive his no-trade clause so that he could be dealt. Sources said Mirotic hasn’t pressed the issue, but he hasn’t retracted it, either. The Bulls still are holding on to the hope that Portis and Mirotic can move past the bad feelings, then allow the team to explore its options during the offseason.”

As such, it’s entirely this photo of Portis and Mirotic exchanging a fist bump on the bench is all fans in Chicago may get in terms of a reconciliation.