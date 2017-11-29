Cavs shouldn't trade Nets pick in Tristan Thompson-DeAnde Jordan swap

The Cleveland Cavaliers are potentially one of the “multiple teams” interested in trading for Los Angeles Clippers big man DeAndre Jordan.

A league source believes the Cavs would consider a Jordan-Tristan swap, first rounder would likely be in there too https://t.co/jmXYkhVmfG — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) November 24, 2017

Joe Vardon, who covers the team, wrote about the Cavaliers as a potential destination for Jordan in a swap for Tristan Thompson (via Cleveland.com):

“A league source believes this move, Jordan for Thompson, is one the Cavs would consider. How the Brooklyn pick figured in remains to be seen (Cleveland also has its own No. 1 pick), but if the Cavs felt Jordan was the only piece missing for them to take down the Warriors they’d have to consider this.”

Before the season began, ESPN’s Zach Lowe predicted the Clippers would trade Jordan if he the team underperformed and he has since written that the team has explored various offers for their big man.

Flash forward and Los Angeles has indeed underperformed as Blake Griffin, Patrick Beverley and Milos Teodosic – who were expected to be major contributors – are now out for extended time or the entire season.

The Cavs might be interested in accepting the deal. But according to Lowe, Jordan “probably isn’t good enough” to offer their pick from Brooklyn.

If I'm the Cavs, I am not trading that Nets pick for DeAndre Jordan. It's too valueble and provides some good insurance. — Cavs Sports Talk 🏀 (@CavsSportsTalk) November 24, 2017

Timothy Rapp believes Cleveland should not offer the pick because it would help them rebuild if LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas do not return in free agency (via Bleacher Report):

“Jordan has a $24.1 million player option in his contract for next season, meaning he could easily opt out and leave the Cavaliers high and dry. In turn, if James decides to leave in free agency, the Cavaliers still have Brooklyn’s pick to begin their rebuild. By giving it up in a trade for Jordan, however, they would be risking losing James, Jordan and Thomas in free agency this summer without much of a contingency plan.”

There’s no way to know what James and Thomas plan to do after the season.

But it’s not worth jeopardizing their future for Jordan, who is a one-time All-Star and does not provide a new dynamic to the game for the Cavaliers.