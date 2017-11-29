Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis available to return after scary foot injury

New York Knicks star big man Kristaps Porzingis terrified fans around the world following an apparent ankle injury on Wednesday evening.

Kristaps Porzingis sprained his right ankle. X-rays were negative. He is available to return, Knicks say. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) November 30, 2017

Porzingis, 22, suffered a brutal fall during the game and had to be helped to the locker room. However, according to the Knicks, he was actually available to return after the X-ray revealed he had only sprained his right ankle.

Justise Winslow, who was guarding the Latvian-born basketball player, stepped on Porzingis.

His ankle then twisted in an unusual way and he fell to the floor in New York. While there was no ligament damage, he did not immediately return to the locker room. The injury diagnosis is the best possible news for his fans.

Porzingis to locker room with ankle injury. Bye. pic.twitter.com/V4ALVzGfM8 — 🙏🏻PORZINGOD🙏🏻 (@World_Wide_Wob) November 30, 2017