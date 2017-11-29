Trending stories: LeBron James ejection, Stephen Curry and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

November 28 04:51 PM
Lakers rookie has had his early struggles but Warriors stars know it takes some time.

November 28 09:13 AM
The Detroit Pistons are contending in the Eastern Conference. The List explains how.

November 28 11:18 PM
The Kanter tweet made its way around the Cleveland locker room after the team extended its winning streak to nine games with a 108-97 victory against the Miami Heat Tuesday night.

November 28 09:02 PM
LeBron James was ejected from a game for the first time in his career when he was tossed in the third quarter of the Cavaliers’ contest with the Miami Heat.

November 28 03:43 PM
The Duke coach expected Irving to become the sort of leading figure he has with the Celtics.

How Stephen Curry influenced Lonzo Ball – via mercurynews.com

November 28 05:29 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter.  LOS ANGELES — Unlike his dad, Lakers guard Lonzo Ball will not tout his supremacy over Warriors guard Stephen Cur…

November 28 12:40 PM
Miami Heat, Erik Spoelstra react to firing of former Heat assistant coach David Fizdale by Memphis Grizzlies.

November 28 07:03 PM
Wade played his first game against the Heat as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. Wade said he felt content and satisfied about all of his accomplishments during his 13 years in Miami.

November 28 11:22 AM
Twenty years ago, the NBA welcomed a high-flying young man who created a phenomenon known as “Vinsanity.” Nearly 25,000 points later, at age 40, Vince Carter is…

November 28 06:15 PM
Former Cavaliers great Zydrunas Ilgauskas will receive the Lifetime Achievement award during the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards Show on Jan. 17 at the Renaissance downtown.

November 28 03:36 PM
Thompson will appear at the Montclair Branch Library on Dec. 5, to discuss and sign copies of the book

November 28 02:06 PM
Still, will this push Clippers toward trade?

November 28 11:38 AM
After the dizzying heights of the past three seasons, crafting a stimulating encore has suddenly become a chore

November 28 10:21 AM
No bottle of Gatorade is safe when Klay Thompson is around.

