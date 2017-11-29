Trending stories: LeBron James ejection, Stephen Curry and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant agree: Give Lonzo Ball some time – via mercurynews.com
November 28 04:51 PM
Lakers rookie has had his early struggles but Warriors stars know it takes some time.
7 reasons the Pistons are better than you think – via sbnation.com
November 28 09:13 AM
The Detroit Pistons are contending in the Eastern Conference. The List explains how.
Enes Kanter trolls LeBron James following first career ejection, tweet makes way around Cavaliers locker room – via cleveland.com
November 28 11:18 PM
The Kanter tweet made its way around the Cleveland locker room after the team extended its winning streak to nine games with a 108-97 victory against the Miami Heat Tuesday night.
LeBron James ejected in third quarter against Miami Heat – via cleveland.com
November 28 09:02 PM
LeBron James was ejected from a game for the first time in his career when he was tossed in the third quarter of the Cavaliers’ contest with the Miami Heat.
Coach K knew Kyrie Irving’s trade request was the right call – The Boston Globe – via bostonglobe.com
November 28 03:43 PM
The Duke coach expected Irving to become the sort of leading figure he has with the Celtics.
How Stephen Curry influenced Lonzo Ball – via mercurynews.com
November 28 05:29 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. LOS ANGELES — Unlike his dad, Lakers guard Lonzo Ball will not tout his supremacy over Warriors guard Stephen Cur…
Erik Spoelstra says a David Fizdale return to Heat not in play – via sun-sentinel.com
November 28 12:40 PM
Miami Heat, Erik Spoelstra react to firing of former Heat assistant coach David Fizdale by Memphis Grizzlies.
Dwyane Wade speaks in-depth about his life after leaving the Miami Heat – via miamiherald.com
November 28 07:03 PM
Wade played his first game against the Heat as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. Wade said he felt content and satisfied about all of his accomplishments during his 13 years in Miami.
Vince Carter on Fizdale firing: ‘It just makes you shake your head sometimes’ – via theundefeated.com
November 28 11:22 AM
Twenty years ago, the NBA welcomed a high-flying young man who created a phenomenon known as “Vinsanity.” Nearly 25,000 points later, at age 40, Vince Carter is…
Former Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas to receive lifetime honor at Greater Cleveland Sports Awards – via cleveland.com
November 28 06:15 PM
Former Cavaliers great Zydrunas Ilgauskas will receive the Lifetime Achievement award during the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards Show on Jan. 17 at the Renaissance downtown.
Marcus Thompson II to discuss his Steph Curry biography at Montclair library – via eastbaytimes.com
November 28 03:36 PM
Thompson will appear at the Montclair Branch Library on Dec. 5, to discuss and sign copies of the book
Report: Blake Griffin suffered sprain MCL, to Clippers’ relief – via nba.nbcsports.com
November 28 02:06 PM
Still, will this push Clippers toward trade?
Steward: Finding regular season motivation has become a struggle for Warriors, fans – via mercurynews.com
November 28 11:38 AM
After the dizzying heights of the past three seasons, crafting a stimulating encore has suddenly become a chore
Explaining why Klay Thompson wants nothing to do with Gatorade – via sportingnews.com
November 28 10:21 AM
No bottle of Gatorade is safe when Klay Thompson is around.
