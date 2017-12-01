Trending stories: Hassan Whiteside injury, Carmelo Anthony, Iman Shumpert and more

Lingering knee issue will sideline Whiteside in Heat’s return home Friday – via miamiherald.com November 30 06:24 PM Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside will miss Friday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets because of a sore knee. It will be the second consecutive game he’s missed. Shares

Iman Shumpert to undergo surgery on ailing left knee – via cleveland.com November 30 07:30 PM ATLANTA — Iman Shumpert will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his ailing left knee, the Cavaliers announced Thursday. Shumpert is averaging 4.8 points and 3.1 rebounds in 13 games this season, including six starts. He’s shooting .386 from the field this… Shares

Exclusive: Grizzlies minority owners exercise buy-sell… – via theathletic.com November 30 04:57 PM It was not that long ago that the Memphis Grizzlies were one of the league’s shining success… Shares