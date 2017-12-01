Trending stories: Hassan Whiteside injury, Carmelo Anthony, Iman Shumpert and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
LeBron’s ejection, Lonzo, Fizdale’s firing – via espn.com
November 30 12:59 PM
Marc Spears, Chris Haynes and Marcus Thompson of The Athletic get together to chat about music tastes growing up (1:40), LeBron’s ejection (15:55), Lonzo avoiding scuffles (22:30) and Fizdale’s firing in Memphis (37:35).
Hassan Whiteside ruled out for Friday due to knee, another MRI taken – via sun-sentinel.com
November 30 06:49 PM
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside ruled out for Friday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets, amid ongoing knee discomfort.
How do LaMelo Ball’s skills compare to his older brothers Lonzo and LiAngelo – via cbssports.com
November 30 12:18 PM
LaMelo is an A-plus playmaker with the ball in his hands with a smooth stroke that should translate to the NBA
Warriors coach Steve Kerr clips nails while waiting for reporters to tweet lineup change (video) – via nba.nbcsports.com
November 08 11:01 PM
Andre Iguodala starting for injured Kevin Durant
Cavaliers eye next week for Tristan Thompson’s return – via cleveland.com
November 30 12:04 PM
The Cavaliers are eyeing next week for a return to the court by center Tristan Thompson, a source told cleveland.com.
Five observations from the Warriors’ 127-123 overtime escape… – via theathletic.com
November 30 09:51 AM
Here are five observations from the Warriors’ late-night 127-123 overtime win over the Lakers in Los…
Lingering knee issue will sideline Whiteside in Heat’s return home Friday – via miamiherald.com
November 30 06:24 PM
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside will miss Friday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets because of a sore knee. It will be the second consecutive game he’s missed.
Blake Griffin’s injury raises age-old question: Are the Clippers cursed? – via theundefeated.com
November 30 10:17 AM
PLAYA DEL RAY, California – After the injury-riddled Los Angeles Clippers lost NBA All-Star Blake Griffin to another injury, teammate Austin Rivers is paying at…
Tyronn Lue’s halftime changes key Cavaliers’ 121-114 win over Hawks – via cleveland.com
November 30 10:06 PM
Kevin Love scored 25 points and LeBron James added 24 in the Cavs’ latest win.
Iman Shumpert to undergo surgery on ailing left knee – via cleveland.com
November 30 07:30 PM
ATLANTA — Iman Shumpert will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his ailing left knee, the Cavaliers announced Thursday. Shumpert is averaging 4.8 points and 3.1 rebounds in 13 games this season, including six starts. He’s shooting .386 from the field this…
Exclusive: Grizzlies minority owners exercise buy-sell… – via theathletic.com
November 30 04:57 PM
It was not that long ago that the Memphis Grizzlies were one of the league’s shining success…
For Philadelphia fans who trusted the process, these 76ers have been worth the wait – via washingtonpost.com
November 30 06:43 PM
Long-suffering fans are finally getting to enjoy the spoils of The Process.
The challenge of tracking days of service for two-way players – via 2ways10days.com
November 30 09:50 AM
Two-Way Contracts max out at 45 days, but there are exceptions to the rules.
Melo: Thunder mad, not frustrated, amid slump – via espn.com
November 30 06:06 PM
Carmelo Anthony, after a loss that marked OKC’s second three-game losing streak this season, says the Thunder know “what we have and we know what we can be and we know when we do it the results that we get.”
