Trending stories: Hassan Whiteside injury, Carmelo Anthony, Iman Shumpert and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

November 30 12:59 PM
Marc Spears, Chris Haynes and Marcus Thompson of The Athletic get together to chat about music tastes growing up (1:40), LeBron’s ejection (15:55), Lonzo avoiding scuffles (22:30) and Fizdale’s firing in Memphis (37:35).

November 30 06:49 PM
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside ruled out for Friday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets, amid ongoing knee discomfort.

November 30 12:18 PM
LaMelo is an A-plus playmaker with the ball in his hands with a smooth stroke that should translate to the NBA

November 08 11:01 PM
Andre Iguodala starting for injured Kevin Durant

November 30 12:04 PM
The Cavaliers are eyeing next week for a return to the court by center Tristan Thompson, a source told cleveland.com.

November 30 09:51 AM
Here are five observations from the Warriors’ late-night 127-123 overtime win over the Lakers in Los…

November 30 06:24 PM
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside will miss Friday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets because of a sore knee. It will be the second consecutive game he’s missed.

November 30 10:17 AM
PLAYA DEL RAY, California – After the injury-riddled Los Angeles Clippers lost NBA All-Star Blake Griffin to another injury, teammate Austin Rivers is paying at…

November 30 10:06 PM
Kevin Love scored 25 points and LeBron James added 24 in the Cavs’ latest win.

November 30 07:30 PM
ATLANTA — Iman Shumpert will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his ailing left knee, the Cavaliers announced Thursday. Shumpert is averaging 4.8 points and 3.1 rebounds in 13 games this season, including six starts. He’s shooting .386 from the field this…

November 30 04:57 PM
It was not that long ago that the Memphis Grizzlies were one of the league’s shining success…

November 30 06:43 PM
Long-suffering fans are finally getting to enjoy the spoils of The Process.

November 30 09:50 AM
Two-Way Contracts max out at 45 days, but there are exceptions to the rules.

November 30 06:06 PM
Carmelo Anthony, after a loss that marked OKC’s second three-game losing streak this season, says the Thunder know “what we have and we know what we can be and we know when we do it the results that we get.”

