Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell has been a dominant scorer all season

Utah Jazz rookie guard Donovan Mitchell scored 41 points on Friday, which proved to be a historic performance for the first-year player.

Rookies who have put up better than 40-4-4 on 25 or fewer shots since 2000: Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin, Donovan Mitchell — Ben Dowsett (@Ben_Dowsett) December 2, 2017

He is one of seven active players to score more than 40 points in a game as a rookie, and he’s the first since Blake Griffin in 2011.

While many are referring to this as his breakout week considering he also had a stellar game the night before, he has been one of the most impressive young players all season.

He has helped his team stay competitive even with notable injuries to various key players on the roster.

Mitchell has especially proven his value on offense for the Jazz. He has one of the highest usage rates among all rookies in the NBA. Utah relies on him and the team currently has six wins and just two losses in the games in which he has scored 20 or more points.

Some Donovan Mitchell plays from tonight. He did this three times, where he attacked the switch by just pulling up before the big could get close to him: pic.twitter.com/oTy7yjTHeh — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) December 2, 2017

He is the first rookie to have back-to-back games with five or more three-pointers since Stephen Curry.

Among players who have taken at least 90 shots between 25 and 29 feet of the basket, Mitchell’s overall shooting percentage ranks behind just Klay Thompson, Victor Oladipo and Bradley Beal.

He is shooting 7-for-9 (77.8 percent) on three-point attempts from the left corner, which is the most accurate among anyone with as many shots from the zone so far this season.

His accuracy from within five feet of the rim (52.8 percent) also ranks Top 10 for guards who have as many shot attempts near the basket as he has had.

Those shots are often highlight-reel dunks or alley-oops, which provide a burst of excitement for his teammates and the fans in attendance.

Mitchell has also looked like a seasoned veteran on pick-and-roll attempts. Derrick Favors and Rudy Gobert are shooting a combined 69.2 percent from the field on passes from Mitchell.

The Jazz may have a future star on their hands in the 21-year-old guard.