Trending stories: Kevin Durant ejection, Kawhi Leonard and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Leonard’s rehab down to ‘last steps’ – via blog.mysanantonio.com
December 01 02:15 PM
Kawhi Leonard’s 2017-18 season debut appears to be growing imminent. The Spurs forward’s rehabilitation program is down to its final phases
Spurs notebook: Leonard’s recovery hits the homestretch – via expressnews.com
December 01 09:28 PM
Kawhi Leonard has returned to practice. The next step in his rehabilitation will be a negotiation with Gregg Popovich.
December 01 09:26 AM
Zach Lowe highlights Houston being a problem, one exciting LeBron lineup, Dennis Smith Jr. flicking fire passes and more.
Kevin Durant ejected after dropping F-bomb on official – via nba.nbcsports.com
December 01 10:01 PM
There are certain things you can’t say to a referee.
Terry Rozier: One day I’ll be a starter in this league – via nbcsports.com
December 01 08:57 PM
Terry Rozier explains his mind set after coming off the bench behind Isaiah Thomas and Kyrie Irving, and where he ultimately would like to be in this
Kyle Kuzma Named Western Conference Rookie of the Month – via nba.com
December 01 03:32 PM
Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma has been named Kia NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in October and November.
Return could be imminent as Kawhi Leonard’s rehab is down to ‘last steps’ – via mysanantonio.com
December 01 02:57 PM
As Lonzo Ball Learns in L.A. Spotlight, Brandon Ingram Becomes a ‘Killer’ – via bleacherreport.com
December 01 02:51 PM
LOS ANGELES — While opinions may vary on whether outspoken parent LaVar Ball is helping or hurting his son’s career, the white-hot spotlight on Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo …
G League Power Rankings 2.0 – 2 Ways & 10 Days – via 2ways10days.com
December 01 10:10 AM
The first full month of the season has come and gone, so let’s see how the teams stack up so far.
Dave Joerger thought Marc Gasol was trying to get him fired as Grizzlies coach – via nba.nbcsports.com
December 01 05:22 PM
Gasol factored prominently into Fizdale firing
Why the NBA is calling way more traveling – via sbnation.com
December 01 11:29 AM
And it’s not the reason you think
Celtics Film Study: Containing Ben Simmons – via celticswire.usatoday.com
December 01 01:33 AM
Ben Simmons is young. Ben Simmons is containable. Ben Simmons is a monster in the making. Boston kept him in their cage Thursday, but saw the warning signs of a dangerous problem for which there wi…
Rachel Nichols, ESPN – via espn.com
November 29 11:46 AM
Zach talks to ESPN’s Rachel Nichols about David Fizdale’s firing, the reeling Clippers, hot food and beverage takes, her best and worst interviews and more.
What’s wrong with the Thunder? Problems start with offense – via espn.com
December 01 09:28 AM
The Oklahoma City Thunder were thought by some to be a legitimate challenger in the West. Instead, they’re on the fringes of the playoff race. The issues start with their offense — and the specific failings of their three biggest stars.
