Trending stories: Tony Parker, Joel Embiid and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Five observations from the Warriors’ 133-112 win in Orlando – via theathletic.com
December 02 01:40 AM
ORLANDO — Here are five observations from the Warriors’ 133-112 win in Amway Center on Friday…
Shares
Spurs notebook: For Parker, path to longevity runs through the weight room – via expressnews.com
December 02 07:36 PM
Tony Parker found a new obsession on his way back from a torn quad tendon – lifting weights
Shares
The challenge of tracking days of service for two-way players – via 2ways10days.com
November 30 09:50 AM
Two-Way Contracts max out at 45 days, but there are exceptions to the rules.
Shares
Joel Embiid takes another shot at Andre Drummond ahead of 76ers-Pistons bout – via cbssports.com
December 02 12:41 PM
‘No disrespect, but he can’t shoot,’ says Embiid, who called out Drummond’s defense earlier in the season
Shares
Kevin Durant on ejection: “I got to shut up and take it” – via nba.nbcsports.com
December 02 11:57 AM
“I guess I tried to show him up, and he didn’t like it, so he threw me out.” —Kevin Durant
Shares
James Young is driven on showing everyone he’s still an NBA player – via 2ways10days.com
November 27 09:23 AM
It’s strange to be written off at age 22, but that’s kinda where we stand with Young.
Shares
It’s Time To #FreeSato – via truthaboutit.net
December 01 06:55 AM
This really should not be a debate. I already told you this over a year ago: Tomas Satoransky is the best backup point guard on the Wizards. He was better than
Shares
December 02 12:55 AM
Zach Randolph posted season highs of 25 points and 13 rebounds as the Sacramento Kings beat the Chicago Bulls 107-106 on Friday, December 1 at United Center.
Shares
Defense keys Spurs’ fourth straight victory – via expressnews.com
December 02 12:00 AM
In the midst of a modest winning streak, the Spurs have begun to build a defensive identity.
Comments