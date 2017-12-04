Clippers' Milos Teodosic, Danilo Gallinari nearing return from injuries

During the offseason, the Los Angeles Clippers signed guard Milos Teodosic and forward Danilo Gallinari. Both have been injured this season.

The #Clippers have assigned Danilo Gallinari and Milos Teodosic to the AC Clippers earlier today. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 4, 2017

Teodosic (two games) and Gallinari (nine games) have barely been active for the Clippers. However, both are nearing a return and were assigned to the G League to work on their recovery.

They were in the starting lineup for Los Angeles at the beginning of the year before the team lost the two key players – as well as fellow starter Patrick Beverley – to injuries.

Teodosic, 30, was not expected to return to the team until Christmas — so it appears he is rehabbing well from his foot surgery. Gallinari, 29, said he expects to return to NBA action on Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Their workouts have given fans and media alike reason to believe they will be back to full health in due time.

Danilo Gallinari and Milos Teodosic are improving and are expected to return to the Clippers within the next 5-10 games. pic.twitter.com/Le71EFWL9G — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) November 29, 2017

While it was a limited sample size, both showed how they can make the Clippers better. Teodosic and Gallinari have appeared on the court together for 32 minutes. During that stretch, Los Angeles outscored opponents by 21.9 points per 100 possessions.

Per 36 minutes, Blake Griffin averaged 33.7 points and 11.2 rebounds when he played with those teammates before they were injured. But without them, he averaged 24.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per 36. Griffin was shooting 61.5 percent from the field (and was a perfect 4-for-4 from three-point range) after passes from Teodosic. Unfortunately, Griffin recently sprained his MCL and will miss significant time.

Expect the return of these two starters to help the struggling Clippers, who are currently 8-14.