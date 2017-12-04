Here's what new agent for DeAndre Jordan means for a potential trade

Los Angeles Clippers star big man DeAndre Jordan has finally hired a new agent. This could have an impact on a potential trade involving the center.

Sources: As rival teams inquire about trades and free agency looms, Clippers All-Star DeAndre Jordan has added something he's been without for two years: An agent. https://t.co/skWF2NzT6K — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 4, 2017

The NBA All-Star reportedly made the decision because “trade discussions and free agency” are on his immediate horizon (via ESPN):

“Jordan, 29, has signed with Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, sources said, who will help navigate the processes expected to determine Jordan’s future with the Clippers.”

We looked at some of the past and present clients Schwartz works with around the NBA to make sense of potential trades for Jordan.

Jason Kidd* , Milwaukee Bucks

During his playing career, Milwaukee head coach Jason Kidd was represented by Schwartz.

While he no longer works with Kidd, their longtime relationship is significant.This is particularly noteworthy now because, in a recent report, we learned the Bucks are one of the leading options for Jordan (via Woelfel Press Box)

“Sources said Clipper officials have targeted three Bucks in any deal for Jordan. One is John Henson, who is currently the team’s starting center, while the others are reigning Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, who lost his starting spot when Bledsoe came aboard, and standout swingman Khris Middleton. The Clippers, I’ve been told, are adamant in acquiring at least two of the aforementioned Bucks and may even demand all three of them.”

Schwartz is also the agent for Middleton as well as Mirza Teletovic, who has played 15.9 minutes per game for the Bucks.

CBS Sports recently speculated that Milwaukee could offer Henson, Brogdon and Teletovic to the Clippers. But now that Jordan shares an agent with Middleton and Teletovic, it could change what that means for a deal between the two parties.

Perhaps a deal that would make more sense is Brogdon and Henson packaged with Matthew Dellavedova.

Kevin Love , Cleveland Cavaliers

We were one of many publications to link Jordan to the Cavaliers in a potential deal for Tristan Thompson.

Here’s what one writer thinks of a potential deal between the two teams (via Sports Illustrated):

“Moving Thompson for Jordan could be interesting from one aspect, however, and that’s a long-term play. Thompson has two years left on his deal after this season. If Cleveland can get his contract off the books, that could help the franchise clean up its cap sheet in the event LeBron leaves next summer.”

Now that Jordan is officially signed to Excel, he shares an agent with Cleveland star Kevin Love and Kyle Korver so it would be interesting to see three of his clients on the same team.

CJ McCollum , Portland Trail Blazers

Jordan was rumored to the Blazers in May 2015 and Portland could once again become a viable destination for the 29-year-old star. While there’s not much to report this time around, it’s worth mentioning Schwartz represents CJ McCollum as well as Noah Vonleh.

The Trail Blazers did not offer a contract extension to Vonleh, who will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season. But if the Blazers want to acquire Jordan to form a big three with McCollum and Damian Lillard, they could offer a package of Evan Turner and Jusuf Nurkic.

Tyson Chandler , Phoenix Suns

Surprising part of Bledsoe deal is the Bucks didn't somehow also obtain Tyson Chandler, a good friend of Kidd's. Almost had him 2 years ago. — Gery Woelfel (@GeryWoelfel) November 7, 2017

Gerry Woelfel also linked Tyson Chandler to the Bucks if they do not land Jordan.

According to this report, there has been “ongoing chatter” about Milwaukee pursuing Chandler. Woelfel notes that Chandler has “good rapport” with Kidd and the team has “looked into” trading for him in the past.

The two front offices worked together on a deal for Eric Bledsoe earlier this season.

Keep an eye on this as a possible deal if Jordan is not traded to the Bucks as Chandler was mentioned in trade rumors by New York Times’ Marc Stein.

Cole Aldrich , Minnesota Timberwolves

DeAndre Jordan said Cole Aldrich was the next Clipper to be on the cover of GQ. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) March 26, 2016

In the report from Woelfel, the Timberwolves were mentioned as a possible suitor for Jordan.

During the offseason, Minnesota was floating a future first-round pick to get rid of Cole Aldrich. It would be hard for the two sides to find a deal that matches financially, but Los Angeles could bring back their former big man.

Otherwise, if he is not included but the Timberwolves somehow land Jordan anyway, Schwartz could have him and Jordan on the same squad.

Hassan Whiteside , Miami Heat

Miami and Los Angeles could do a one-for-one deal that would work within the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) for both contracts.

Whiteside has previously spoken about why people should not compare him to Jordan, adding that Jordan “just catches lobs” on the court.

Even if the two teams have no interest in making a trade with each other, it’s interesting to see the players now share an agent after their recent beef.