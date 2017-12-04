Trending stories: Mavericks' hot dogs, Kawhi Leonard and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Nerlens Noel, Rick Carlisle address the whole hot dog thing (VIDEO) – via nba.nbcsports.com
December 03 02:00 PM
During the game on Saturday, Noel apparently ran over to the media area at the American Airlines Center and grabbed himself a hot dog.
Two-Way Player Matt Williams Postgame Interview – via patreon.com
December 04 12:17 AM
Understaffed Spurs nearly pull off miracle in OKC – via expressnews.com
December 03 11:35 PM
With five players available down the stretch, the Spurs still pushed the All-Star laden Thunder to the horn
Spurs’ Anderson set for MRI on left knee – via blog.mysanantonio.com
December 03 11:15 PM
Just as the Spurs were set to get Kawhi Leonard back from the injured list, they seem to be on the verge of losing Kyle Anderson
Optimism grows for a looming Leonard return – via expressnews.com
December 03 08:35 PM
Though Gregg Popovich declined to give a date, injured All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard could be days away from his season debut.
Andre Iguodala to miss Sunday’s game in Miami – via mercurynews.com
December 03 12:12 PM
Warriors forward Andre Iguodala will miss Sunday’s game in Miami, but will play on Monday in New Orleans.
Stephen Curry on finger: “I’m feeling good and getting used to it” – via mercurynews.com
December 03 12:40 PM
Warriors guard Stephen Curry has become more used to his injured finger, though it’s not 100 percent.
G League Power Rankings 2.0 – 2 Ways & 10 Days – via 2ways10days.com
December 01 10:10 AM
The first full month of the season has come and gone, so let’s see how the teams stack up so far.
Spurs to face OKC with skeleton crew – via blog.mysanantonio.com
December 03 12:30 PM
Three key players, including leading scorer LaMarcus Aldridge, will join Kawhi Leonard on the Spurs’ inactive list tonight in Oklahoma City.
