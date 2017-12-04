Utah Jazz annihilating teams in second half during recent winning streak

Even though the Utah Jazz is currently without key players like star big man Rudy Gobert, they are enjoying a five-game winning streak.

As noted by NBA.com’s John Schumann, Utah has played outstanding during the second halves of these contests. While they are about even with their opponents when they’re coming out of the gate, Utah has outscored their competition by 42.7 points per 100 possession in the third and fourth quarters.

Breaking it down even further, they have also outscored opponents by 52.4 points per 100 possessions in the fourth quarter over the last five games.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 26 points per 100 possessions in the first half and 48.6 points per 100 possessions in the second half. But it’s not just his dominant back-to-back performances that helped the Jazz.

Derrick Favors' last 5 games:

18.6 PPG

9 RPG

3.4 APG

1.2 BPG

1.2 SPG

73.1% shooting #TakeNote — Eric Spyropoulos (@EricSpyrosNBA) December 2, 2017

Derrick Favors has a 58.6 field goal percentage (17-for-29) in the first half of the last five games but an astounding 91.3 percent field goal percentage (21-for-23) in the second half.

Thabo Sefolosha is averaging 15 points (38.9 field goal percentage) per 100 possessions in the first half but 30.1 points per 100 possessions (69.2 field goal percentage) in the second half during this stretch.

Also, Ricky Rubio is averaging 7.7 assists per 100 possessions in the first half of the games but 14.6 assists per 100 possessions in the second half, so this goes beyond just scoring.

Meanwhile, Alec Burks is averaging 5.1 rebounds per 100 possessions in the first half but 10.7 rebounds per 100 possessions in the second half.

It’s unclear if this trend will continue once Gobert returns from injury but it’s certainly an exciting one to follow for Utah.