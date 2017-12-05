Mallory Edens on her father buying the Milwaukee Bucks, attention she received after 2014 NBA draft lottery, career goals and more

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Mallory Edens (the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens) joins Alex Kennedy to chat about a wide range of topics. They discussed…

0:55: When Mallory became a sports fan and how she supported her local New York teams prior to her father purchasing the Bucks.

1:20: Mallory’s goal of someday owning the New York Knicks.

1:50: Mallory’s initial reaction when she learned her dad was buying the Bucks and some of the behind-the-scenes perks.

3:25: The attention that Mallory received following the 2014 NBA draft lottery and what experience was like.

4:45: How Mallory deals with creeps on social media.

5:45: Her experience as a student at Princeton, and her competitive long-distance running.

7:45: Mallory’s major and long-term career goals.

9:00: Misconceptions about NBA owners and franchises now that Mallory has seen behind the curtain a bit.

9:40: How Mallory and her father, Wes, have adjusted to being in the public eye in recent years.

12:10: The support Mallory has received from fans.

13:40: Valuable lessons that Mallory has learned from her father.

15:10: How often she watches games and how she supports the team from long distance.

15:40: Being around the same age as Giannis Antetokounmpo and watching his development firsthand.

17:00: The trade for Eric Bledsoe and the team’s overall talent.

17:30: Jabari Parker‘s impact on the team and how his return isn’t being talked about enough.

19:00: Whether she has any Knicks fandom remaining and what would happen if Milwaukee and New York met in the Eastern Conference Finals.