Pistons are among NBA's worst rebounding teams despite Andre Drummond

Detroit Pistons big man Andre Drummond leads the NBA in rebounds, so how is it possible that the team has been one the worst rebounding teams in the league?

During their recent three-game losing streak, Detroit has pulled in just 46.3 percent of their total rebounds. This was the second-worst mark in the NBA during this stretch. However, it’s been a problem all season as the Pistons rank No. 23 overall in rebounding despite having Drummond and ranking Top 5 last season.

"The Pistons have the greatest rebounder on the planet" Checks team rebounding ranking: pic.twitter.com/BcImEJDpMS — Sham Mohile (@shamshammgod) December 4, 2017

Stan Van Gundy, the head coach for Detroit, knows his team is facing a serious problem (via The Athletic):

“Look, we’ve become a bad rebounding team, and we’re going to have to change it. We don’t rebound the ball.”’

Van Gundy is absolutely right. But it’s also possible that he is using the wrong lineup, which we have previously suggested.

Among five-man lineups that have appeared in at least 170 minutes together so far this season, the usual starters for Detroit (Drummond with Avery Bradley, Tobias Harris, Reggie Jackson and Stanley Johnson) have the worst overall rebounding percentage.

Pistons need to use Langston Galloway, Anthony Tolliver more often. https://t.co/H1gQowA0FC — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) November 21, 2017

Jackson (37.2 percent), Bradley (40.4 percent) and Harris (46.4 percent) are among the worst rebounders at their position. Meanwhile, Langston Galloway (52.2 percent) is one of the team’s most efficient rebounders, but he isn’t playing many minutes.

Anthony Tolliver spoke about the issues his team has recently had defending the glass (via The Athletic):

“You just have to go make your luck. So, for us, in order to get out of this little funk of not rebounding well, I think we just have to concentrate on it even more and really just hit people and get on the glass.”

With a little more tenacity and concentration as well as the right players on the court for Detroit, they should be able to come out of their ugly rebounding slump.