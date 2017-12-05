Trending stories: Stephen Curry's injury, Derrick Rose, TV ratings and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
December 04 10:48 PM
LiAngelo Ball to Get Signature ‘Gelo 3’ Big Baller Brand Shoe After Leaving UCLA – via bleacherreport.com
December 04 05:17 PM
There is reportedly a new Big Baller Brand sneaker on the horizon. On Monday, Nick DePaula of ESPN relayed a report from colleague Jovan Buha, who said “there are plans in place for a third Big Baller Brand sneaker alongside the ZO2 and Melo Ball 1..
Sources: Spurs’ Anderson to miss 2-3 weeks – via espn.com
December 04 03:40 PM
The San Antonio Spurs will be without forward Kyle Anderson for two to three weeks with a sprained MCL in his left knee, league sources told ESPN. Anderson suffered a non-contact injury in the Spurs’ loss to Oklahoma City on Sunday.
Derrick Rose rejoins Cavaliers – via cleveland.com
December 04 10:44 AM
The Cavs said Derrick Rose would rejoin the team today and resume rehabilitation on his ailing left ankle.
Stephen Curry on ankle injury: “I’ll be back” – via mercurynews.com
December 05 01:20 AM
The Warriors technically secured a 125-115 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday for hitting key baskets in the fourth quarter. The Warriors’ fourth consecutive win traced back, though, t…
Green’s block party ignites Spurs’ rugged victory – via expressnews.com
December 05 12:43 AM
The Spurs didn’t play pretty for much of Monday, but played hard. It was enough to outlast the up-and-coming Pistons.
Things get heated, Durant and Cousins ejected from game – via nbcsports.com
December 04 11:14 PM
The former Team USA teammates weren’t backing down after an exchange of words Monday night in New Orleans…
Spurs notebook: Anderson’s sprain diagnosis counts as good news – via expressnews.com
December 04 09:52 PM
When Kyle Anderson went down in OKC, it looked like something worse than a sprain.
NBA national broadcast game ratings up 32% this season – via nba.nbcsports.com
December 04 09:40 PM
The NBA has thrived when it has big stars to promote, and right now it has a great mix of them.
Is this LeBron’s best season ever? – via sbnation.com
December 04 11:30 AM
From Cleveland to Miami and back again, LeBron James’ career has pretty much been one extended peak.
December 04 12:48 PM
With the first quarter of a season in the books, we’ve seemingly reached survival mode.
A rough count has 20 of the league’s 30 teams dealing with at least one injury to an important rotation
Sources: Clippers’ Jordan hires new reps – via espn.com
December 04 02:01 PM
Sources tell ESPN that Clippers big man DeAndre Jordan has hired new representation with the possibility of free agency and a trade looming on the horizon.
December 04 08:29 AM
Should the Supreme Court expand legalized sports gambling to New Jersey (and beyond), the NBA is prepared to move quickly and take advantage of a potentially massive revenue stream.
