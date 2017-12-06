Trending stories: Heat, Knicks, Stephen Curry and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Dolphins, Heat gave big deals off a half season of winning. And the results are mixed. – via miamiherald.com
December 05 07:41 PM
Four players who were at their best during winning stretches for Dolphins and Heat were awarded with big deals. Their play has been uneven since.
Shares
Nets won’t fully reveal plan for dealing with Mexico City’s altitude – via nypost.com
December 05 11:23 PM
MEXICO CITY — From hydrating to oxygen, from altitude to security, the Nets know this week’s visit for two games here is going to be an adventure. But one well worth it. “Our performance team is gi…
Shares
Warriors’ Stephen Curry sidelined for at least two weeks with sprained right ankle – via mercurynews.com
December 05 06:18 PM
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Warriors (19-6) have ruled out guard Stephen Curry for at least two weeks after an MRI taken on Tuesday confirmed a sprained right ankle that he suffered in Monday’…
Shares
Heat has a list of offensive areas where it can improve and film study revealed it – via miamiherald.com
December 05 06:11 PM
The Heat rank 27th overall in scoring (100 points per game) and 25th in assists (20.8) despite ranking fourth in three-point shots attempted (32.6 per game).
Shares
Warriors list Stephen Curry as doubtful vs. Charlotte – via mercurynews.com
December 05 05:25 PM
(Click here if you are unable to view this photo gallery on your mobile device) Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter.CHARLOTTE, N.C. – CHARLOTTE, N.C. …
Shares
Knicks wanted another NBA legend to replace Phil Jackson – via nypost.com
December 05 03:42 PM
What could have been a worse scenario for Phil Jackson after he got canned by James Dolan in late June? Having his bitter enemy Jerry West replace him. According to a Sporting News feature on the K…
Shares
Miami Heat at 30: Ira Winderman’s Top 10 shooting guards in franchise history – via sun-sentinel.com
December 05 11:29 AM
With the Miami Heat celebrating their 30th anniversary, here’s a look at the franchise’s Top 10 shooting guards of all-time
Shares
Jalen Brunson was ‘born a point guard.’ Now, for Villanova, he’s grown into a star – via cbssports.com
December 05 01:27 PM
From the stroller to the spotlight, Brunson has always been working to lead a team
Comments