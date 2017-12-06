Trending stories: Heat, Knicks, Stephen Curry and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

December 05 07:41 PM
Four players who were at their best during winning stretches for Dolphins and Heat were awarded with big deals. Their play has been uneven since.

December 05 11:23 PM
MEXICO CITY — From hydrating to oxygen, from altitude to security, the Nets know this week’s visit for two games here is going to be an adventure. But one well worth it. “Our performance team is gi…

December 05 06:18 PM
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Warriors (19-6) have ruled out guard Stephen Curry for at least two weeks after an MRI taken on Tuesday confirmed a sprained right ankle that he suffered in Monday’…

December 05 06:11 PM
The Heat rank 27th overall in scoring (100 points per game) and 25th in assists (20.8) despite ranking fourth in three-point shots attempted (32.6 per game).

December 05 05:25 PM
(Click here if you are unable to view this photo gallery on your mobile device)   Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter.CHARLOTTE, N.C. – CHARLOTTE, N.C. …

December 05 03:42 PM
What could have been a worse scenario for Phil Jackson after he got canned by James Dolan in late June? Having his bitter enemy Jerry West replace him. According to a Sporting News feature on the K…

December 05 11:29 AM
With the Miami Heat celebrating their 30th anniversary, here’s a look at the franchise’s Top 10 shooting guards of all-time

December 05 01:27 PM
From the stroller to the spotlight, Brunson has always been working to lead a team

