G League team in Mexico City may not have affiliate franchise in NBA

Mexico City will host two games this week and could be the home of a G League team as soon as next season, according to recent reports.

In a story posting now on @NYTSports, league sources say that a @nbagleague franchise in Mexico City will be established as quickly as feasible and could possibly begin play as early as next season — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 7, 2017

While the city is “gaining momentum” as a viable market for the NBA, it’s also possible that “the idea has been floated” for the team not to have a parent company.

Instead, the team would be “owned and operated locally” (via New York Times):

“The Mexico City franchise is likely to begin operations before the G League reaches 30 NBA-owned franchises, but, according to the people, it would be owned and operated separate from the NBA.”

Eventually, the league plans to have a G League affiliate for each team. There are currently three teams (New Orleans Pelicans, Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers) without a developmental organization.

Out of these options, the Nuggets might make the most sense for Mexico City. However, they are also a likely fit for a team in Omaha, Nebraska. The city has been pursuing a G League franchise since 2015. They held training camp at Creighton University in Omaha last season.

Pensacola, FL looks like the favorite to land the Pelicans expansion G League affiliate in 2018-19 https://t.co/HsMkd8RIyo — 2 Ways & 10 Days (@2Ways10Days) October 14, 2017

The Pelicans wanted a team in the Gulf South region and narrowed their options to Pensacola, Florida and Shreveport, Lousiana. However, the city of Shreveport voted against it.

While some have suggested a team in Seattle would be good for the Trail Blazers, it doesn’t seem likely they would go to Mexico City. Neil Olshey, the general manager of the franchise, has spoken about his hesitation to have a G League affiliate.

The most realistic situation is that this team would be for the top prospects of a recently-announced training academy in Mexico City