Jahlil Okafor has a chance to be a great offensive player for the Nets

The Brooklyn Nets landed Jahlil Okafor, Nik Stauskas and a second-round pick in exchange for Trevor Booker – which is great for the Nets.

Despite adding Stauskas and Okafor, Brooklyn will save $300,000 in cap space for this season. No longer with Philadelphia Sixers, the 21-year-old big man will have the opportunity to press the reset button on a strange start to his career. Much like his new teammate D’Angelo Russell, a change of pace might be exactly what the doctor ordered.

I do believe it will take time for Jahlil Okafor to get used to Brooklyn's system. Don't think it will take much time for him to buy into the culture where everybody has been playing with a chip on their shoulder. — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) December 7, 2017

Okafor has shown flashes of his potential before he was removed from the rotation in Philadelphia. During his rookie season, he averaged 1.30 points per possession on putbacks, which was Top 5 among those with as many attempts. His accuracy (68.1 percent) was the second-best among these players as well.

Meanwhile, he scored 1.34 points per possession in transition offense. This ranked Top 10 among those with as many opportunities. Brooklyn is currently last overall with the worst transition offense (0.97 points per possession) in the league.

Okafor is most known for playing well on offensive isolation possessions. In his first professional season, his field goal percentage (45 percent) was tied with Stephen Curry for the best in the league among those with as many possessions on this play type.

Last season, he was the most accurate shooter (52 percent) in the NBA among players who ran as many isolation possessions. The Nets are currently one of the least accurate teams in the league (38.6 percent) when running an isolation offense.

However, isolations are not part of the culture for the offense in Brooklyn. In fact, one of the reasons why DeMarre Carroll was happy to be traded to this team is because he was tired of playing iso-ball for the Raptors.

Okafor will need to apply his skills on putbacks and in transition offense in order to help his new team. Otherwise, he could see a similar ending result that he just experienced with the Sixers.