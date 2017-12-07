Trending stories: Mike James, Nikola Mirotic, Seattle SuperSonics and more

Agent Miller drops PA certification amid probe – via espn.com December 06 12:18 PM Prominent player agent Andy Miller has relinquished his National Basketball Players Association certification and will no longer represent players in contract negotiations, amid the FBI’s probe into college basketball. Shares

Spurs gang up to handle Heat – via expressnews.com December 07 12:45 AM Eight Spurs score in double figures to take down the Miami Heat for the second time this season.

Nikola Mirotic looks to return Friday: 'I'm not angry at anyone' – via chicagotribune.com December 06 08:45 PM Nikola Mirotic is in a positive mental state as he prepares for a likely return to limited game action Friday against the Hornets in Charlotte.

Sam Amick, USA Today, on early eye tests, rookies, trades, Timberwolves and more – Locked On NBA – via lockedonnba.com December 06 05:50 PM David Locke hangs out with USA Today write Sam Amick for this edition of Locked on NBA to run through the eye test of the NBA, early season rookies, the greatness of LeBron James and more. They start the conversation talking about the good rookies but also Lonzo Ball and how concerned should we be […]