Trending stories: Mike James, Nikola Mirotic, Seattle SuperSonics and more

December 06 12:07 PM
One league executive said finances are the only thing that can break up Golden State. So what will it take to keep this superteam together, and how high is the record-breaking cost expected to be?
Hope is alive in Seattle’s quest to get another NBA team – via sports.yahoo.com
December 06 11:37 PM
It won’t happen soon, but the wheels are in motion for Seattle to once again become an NBA city.
Agent Miller drops PA certification amid probe – via espn.com
December 06 12:18 PM
Prominent player agent Andy Miller has relinquished his National Basketball Players Association certification and will no longer represent players in contract negotiations, amid the FBI’s probe into college basketball.
The basketball voyage of 27-year-old rookie Mike James – via espn.com
November 20 12:27 PM
After professional stints in Croatia, Israel, Italy, Spain and Greece, Mike James decided to take one chance at the NBA. His latest stop may have been his best move yet.
‘Breathing out of a straw’? Heat prepare for altitude of Mexico City – via sun-sentinel.com
December 06 02:47 PM
The Miami Heat will face a unique challenge with the elevation for their game against the Brooklyn Nets in Mexico City.
Kawakami: Why are the Warriors so angry this season? Let’s… – via theathletic.com
December 06 10:11 AM
What’s the defining mood and image of this Warriors season so far? Could be a lot of big and…
Lowe: Steph or KD? A fun question is about to get answers – via espn.com
December 06 10:20 AM
Zach Lowe looks at Steph Curry’s lead role in Golden State’s championship identity and examines the question, what are the Warriors with Kevin Durant and without Curry?
Spurs gang up to handle Heat – via expressnews.com
December 07 12:45 AM
Eight Spurs score in double figures to take down the Miami Heat for the second time this season.
Thibodeau, Towns and the T-Wolves search for common ground – via theathletic.com
December 06 04:04 PM
When the Timberwolves hired Tom Thibodeau as coach and president of basketball operations two…
Spurs notebook: Rudy Gay ready to replace Kawhi Leonard’s replacement – via expressnews.com
December 06 10:24 PM
Rudy Gay doesn’t mind coming off the bench in San Antonio, but for now has been elevated to emergency starter.
Nikola Mirotic looks to return Friday: ‘I’m not angry at anyone’ – via chicagotribune.com
December 06 08:45 PM
Nikola Mirotic is in a positive mental state as he prepares for a likely return to limited game action Friday against the Hornets in Charlotte.
Sam Amick, USA Today, on early eye tests, rookies, trades, Timberwolves and more – Locked On NBA – via lockedonnba.com
December 06 05:50 PM
David Locke hangs out with USA Today write Sam Amick for this edition of Locked on NBA to run through the eye test of the NBA, early season rookies, the greatness of LeBron James and more. They start the conversation talking about the good rookies but also Lonzo Ball and how concerned should we be […]
LeBron James whips flashy bounce pass to Kevin Love around two Kings defenders (video) – via cleveland.com
December 06 07:42 PM
James recorded a team-high four assists in the quarter, hooking up with Kevin Love a few times, including one snazzy bounce pass around two Kings defenders for an uncontested dunk.
