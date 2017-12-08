DeAndre Jordan would help the Bucks, who struggle rebounding

The Milwaukee Bucks have been linked in recent trade rumors to Los Angeles Clippers big man DeAndre Jordan, which could make perfect sense.

If the Bucks traded for DeAndre Jordan, Jeff Schwartz could represent three players (Khris Middleton and Mizra Teletovic) on a team coached by former client Jason Kidd. https://t.co/3WoSlldIcq #FearTheDeer #ItTakesEverything — Bryan Kalbrosky (@BryanKalbrosky) December 4, 2017

Jordan, 29, has not yet signed a contract extension with the Clippers and could become the next star player to change teams. Multiple teams reportedly told one reporter that when Jordan signed with his new agent, Jeff Schwartz, the Bucks received a “distinct advantage” to land the 29-year-old center.

Ken Berger wrote about the speculation in this report (via Bleacher Report):

“Among the teams kicking the tires hard on Jordan’s availability in a trade, according to a Western Conference executive, are the Milwaukee Bucks. Having added [Eric] Bledsoe to a rising young core that includes Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jabari Parker and reigning Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, the Bucks are an intriguing potential destination. According to the Western Conference executive, Milwaukee is intent on adding size and rebounding at the trade deadline.”

The Bucks have pulled in 55.2 percent of their rebound opportunities so far this season, which ranks No. 3 overall in the NBA.

But Milwaukee also has the fewest rebound opportunities per game and ranks last in the league with 38 rebounds per game. They are the second-worst in pulling down contested offensive rebounds per game and are one of the five worst teams in contested defensive rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, Jordan ranks No. 2 in the league with 14.2 rebounds per game and is second overall in rebound opportunities per game. He and Antetokounmpo both rank in the NBA’s Top 5 for rebound percentage.

Imagine the Bucks with a big like DeAndre Jordan or Clint Capela — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 11, 2017

Among those with as many possessions as a pick-and-roll ball handler, Jordan ranks No. 3 overall with 1.39 points per possession. Milwaukee currently has the third-most points per possession on pick-and-roll plays.

He is the second-best (1.73 points per possession) among those with as many transition opportunities. Milwaukee runs a transition offense on 17 percent of possessions, which is the fifth-most in the NBA.

Kevin O’Connor wrote about how Jordan would also help them on defense (via The Ringer):

“The Bucks haven’t had a traditional rim protector on their roster since Larry Sanders played 27 games in 2014–15. The aggressive scheme they run today could simply be a choice based on their personnel. Having a big like Jordan could force them to alter the scheme, turning the blitz into a situational weapon instead of the basis for their attack.”

Milwaukee scheduled a meeting with Jordan when he was a free agent during the 2015 offseason, but he eventually re-signed with Los Angeles.

The 6-foot-11 big man is close friends with Bledsoe, who was recently acquired by the Bucks. He and Bledsoe played multiple seasons together for the Clippers.

If the Bucks do not pursue Jordan, expect them to still target another big man like Derrick Favors or Tyson Chandler in trade talks.